Buhari Insulted Nigerians By Visiting South Africa After Xenophobic Attacks - Fani-Kayode

Femi Fani-Kayode

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has described

President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to South Africa as an insult to

Nigerians.



Buhari is currently on a state visit to South Africa.



According to him, a president does not reward a foreign power that has

just "slaughtered" his citizens with impunity with a state visit.



He said Buhari’s visit to the country was inappropriate, adding that

it was yet another first in the ignoble hall of infamy and shame for

Nigeria.



He wrote on his Twitter page: “A President does not reward a foreign

power that has just slaughtered his citizens with impunity with a

state visit.



"@MBuhari’s visit to South Africa is inappropriate and an insult to

the Nigerian people. This is yet another 1st in the ignoble hall of

infamy and shame for Nigeria.”