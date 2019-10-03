Buhari Insulted Nigerians By Visiting South Africa After Xenophobic Attacks - Fani-Kayode

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has described
President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to South Africa as an insult to
Nigerians.
Buhari is currently on a state visit to South Africa.
According to him, a president does not reward a foreign power that has
just "slaughtered" his citizens with impunity with a state visit.
He said Buhari’s visit to the country was inappropriate, adding that
it was yet another first in the ignoble hall of infamy and shame for
Nigeria.
He wrote on his Twitter page: “A President does not reward a foreign
power that has just slaughtered his citizens with impunity with a
state visit.
"@MBuhari’s visit to South Africa is inappropriate and an insult to
the Nigerian people. This is yet another 1st in the ignoble hall of
infamy and shame for Nigeria.”