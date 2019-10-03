Buhari Insulted Nigerians By Visiting South Africa After Xenophobic Attacks - Fani-Kayode

According to him, a president does not reward a foreign power that has just "slaughtered" his citizens with impunity with a state visit.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 03, 2019

Femi Fani-Kayode SaharaReporters Media

 

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has described
President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to South Africa as an insult to
Nigerians.

Buhari is currently on a state visit to South Africa.

According to him, a president does not reward a foreign power that has
just "slaughtered" his citizens with impunity with a state visit.

He said Buhari’s visit to the country was inappropriate, adding that
it was yet another first in the ignoble hall of infamy and shame for
Nigeria.

He wrote on his Twitter page: “A President does not reward a foreign
power that has just slaughtered his citizens with impunity with a
state visit.

"@MBuhari’s visit to South Africa is inappropriate and an insult to
the Nigerian people. This is yet another 1st in the ignoble hall of
infamy and shame for Nigeria.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Maina's Son Attempts To Shoot DSS Operatives During Father's Arrest
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Edo Governor, Obaseki, Fires All Aides
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Vice President Of Nigeria Talking About Zanku And Gbe Body E, Shades Dino Melaye
Entertainment “All Over The World, Everybody Is Gbeseing Now”, Osinbajo Says In Apparent Praise Of Nigerian Dance Steps
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Tackles Buhari Over Plans To Return Toll Gates
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Democracy Beyond Periodic Elections, Says Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Tribunal Affirms Tambuwal's Victory
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Travel Nigerian Government Returns Toll Gates On Federal Highways
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption Maina's Son Attempts To Shoot DSS Operatives During Father's Arrest
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: DSS Hands Over Maina, Son To EFCC
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Edo Governor, Obaseki, Fires All Aides
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Vice President Of Nigeria Talking About Zanku And Gbe Body E, Shades Dino Melaye
Entertainment “All Over The World, Everybody Is Gbeseing Now”, Osinbajo Says In Apparent Praise Of Nigerian Dance Steps
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Labour Rejects Government’s Minimum Wage Offer, Issues Two-week Ultimatum
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Celebrity Mathew Knowles, Father Of American Musician, Beyonce, Diagnosed With Breast Cancer
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Tackles Buhari Over Plans To Return Toll Gates
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Democracy Beyond Periodic Elections, Says Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Samson Olayinka To Spend 10 Years In UK Jail For Crime
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Sahara Reporters Police Arrest Wanted Robbers, Serial Killers In Imo
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Tribunal Affirms Tambuwal's Victory
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad