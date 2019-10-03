Buhari Regime To Christian Association Leaders: Speak 'Off Camera', Duty Is To Provide Spiritual Guidance

“Honestly, it is always good to seek interaction with government, sometimes off camera. It makes a lot of good because if you say sometimes innocently, something that is innocently put across could be distorted and magnified for a social purpose."

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 03, 2019

 

The President Muhammadu Buhari regime has advised leaders of the Christian Association of Nigeria to discuss issues of public importance with the government in camera.

The Minister of Special Duties and International Affairs, Senator George Akume, gave the advice in Abuja when he hosted a delegation of CAN which was led by its president, Dr. Samson Olasupo Ayokunle.

Akume said, “Honestly, it is always good to seek interaction with government, sometimes off camera.  It makes a lot of good because if you say sometimes innocently, something that is innocently put across could be distorted and magnified for a social purpose.

“The purpose of government is to provide security for people and property. Government is doing whatever it can to tackle insecurity.

"Your duty is to provide spiritual guidance."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Maina's Son Attempts To Shoot DSS Operatives During Father's Arrest
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Edo Governor, Obaseki, Fires All Aides
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Vice President Of Nigeria Talking About Zanku And Gbe Body E, Shades Dino Melaye
Entertainment “All Over The World, Everybody Is Gbeseing Now”, Osinbajo Says In Apparent Praise Of Nigerian Dance Steps
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Tackles Buhari Over Plans To Return Toll Gates
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Democracy Beyond Periodic Elections, Says Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Tribunal Affirms Tambuwal's Victory
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Travel Nigerian Government Returns Toll Gates On Federal Highways
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption Maina's Son Attempts To Shoot DSS Operatives During Father's Arrest
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: DSS Hands Over Maina, Son To EFCC
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Edo Governor, Obaseki, Fires All Aides
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Vice President Of Nigeria Talking About Zanku And Gbe Body E, Shades Dino Melaye
Entertainment “All Over The World, Everybody Is Gbeseing Now”, Osinbajo Says In Apparent Praise Of Nigerian Dance Steps
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Labour Rejects Government’s Minimum Wage Offer, Issues Two-week Ultimatum
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Celebrity Mathew Knowles, Father Of American Musician, Beyonce, Diagnosed With Breast Cancer
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Tackles Buhari Over Plans To Return Toll Gates
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Democracy Beyond Periodic Elections, Says Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Samson Olayinka To Spend 10 Years In UK Jail For Crime
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Sahara Reporters Police Arrest Wanted Robbers, Serial Killers In Imo
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Tribunal Affirms Tambuwal's Victory
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad