Buhari Regime To Christian Association Leaders: Speak 'Off Camera', Duty Is To Provide Spiritual Guidance

The President Muhammadu Buhari regime has advised leaders of the Christian Association of Nigeria to discuss issues of public importance with the government in camera.



The Minister of Special Duties and International Affairs, Senator George Akume, gave the advice in Abuja when he hosted a delegation of CAN which was led by its president, Dr. Samson Olasupo Ayokunle.



Akume said, “Honestly, it is always good to seek interaction with government, sometimes off camera. It makes a lot of good because if you say sometimes innocently, something that is innocently put across could be distorted and magnified for a social purpose.



“The purpose of government is to provide security for people and property. Government is doing whatever it can to tackle insecurity.



"Your duty is to provide spiritual guidance."