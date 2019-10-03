DSS Should Release Sowore Tomorrow If Granted Bail -Nigerian Lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor

A Nigerian lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, says the Department of State
Services (DSS) to further detain pro-democracy activist Omoyele Sowore
after he is again granted bail tomorrow.
The bail application of Sowore would be heard tomorrow (Friday) as
scheduled after he was arraigned on Tuesday, at a federal high court
in Abuja.
Sowore was earlier granted bail by the same court following the
expiration of the 45 days detention request granted the DSS by the
court.
Ejiofor, who had had to interface with the DSS while the IPOB leader
was held in detention, said he would not be surprised if the DSS again
flout a court order for the release of Sowore.
“This country, we cannot predict. You know my client (Kanu) has had
this hurdle, where the court would make an order that would be flouted
with reckless abandon. So, it is no longer strange to us.
“Somebody has been granted bail by a court of competent jurisdiction,
under normal circumstances, if he has perfected the condition of the
bail, he should be allowed to go then charge him to court, he will
come to court to answer the charge.
“They have no reason to refuse the court order, that would be
contemptuous. They can decide not to release him. We have had cases
where people are granted bail and they did not obey the court order."
Continuing, he stated, "Anything can happen in a country where there
is no rule of law. We understand we are in a country with no respect
for the rule of law. They do whatever they feel; whether to obey or
not to obey."
Sowore has been in DSS' detention facility since August 3 when he was
arrested in Lagos for being an organizer of the #RevolutionNow
protests.
Sixty-one days after his arrest, he was charged with treasonable
felony, cyberstalking and money laundering.