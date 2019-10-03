DSS Should Release Sowore Tomorrow If Granted Bail -Nigerian Lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor

A Nigerian lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, says the Department of State

Services (DSS) to further detain pro-democracy activist Omoyele Sowore

after he is again granted bail tomorrow.



The bail application of Sowore would be heard tomorrow (Friday) as

scheduled after he was arraigned on Tuesday, at a federal high court

in Abuja.



Sowore was earlier granted bail by the same court following the

expiration of the 45 days detention request granted the DSS by the

court.



Ejiofor, who had had to interface with the DSS while the IPOB leader

was held in detention, said he would not be surprised if the DSS again

flout a court order for the release of Sowore.



“This country, we cannot predict. You know my client (Kanu) has had

this hurdle, where the court would make an order that would be flouted

with reckless abandon. So, it is no longer strange to us.



“Somebody has been granted bail by a court of competent jurisdiction,

under normal circumstances, if he has perfected the condition of the

bail, he should be allowed to go then charge him to court, he will

come to court to answer the charge.



“They have no reason to refuse the court order, that would be

contemptuous. They can decide not to release him. We have had cases

where people are granted bail and they did not obey the court order."



Continuing, he stated, "Anything can happen in a country where there

is no rule of law. We understand we are in a country with no respect

for the rule of law. They do whatever they feel; whether to obey or

not to obey."



Sowore has been in DSS' detention facility since August 3 when he was

arrested in Lagos for being an organizer of the #RevolutionNow

protests.



Sixty-one days after his arrest, he was charged with treasonable

felony, cyberstalking and money laundering.

