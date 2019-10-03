Eight People Die In Adamawa Road Crash

Eyewitnesses account said the crash occurred at a sharp bend along Yola-Numan Road on Wednesday evening.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 03, 2019

 

Eight people have been killed in a head on collision involving two vehicles in Adamawa State, SaharaReporters has learnt.

Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Mohammed Husseini, confirmed the accident, saying one of the deceased, a female, had her head decapitated.

Husseini, who blamed the crash on reckless driving, said the bodies of the victims had been deposited at the Specialist Hospital mortuary in Yola, the state capital.

Eyewitnesses account said the crash occurred at a sharp bend along Yola-Numan Road on Wednesday evening.

SaharaReporters gathered that one of the vehicles was in the convoy of an ambulance conveying a corpse from Jada Local Government Area to Guyuk, both in Adamawa State.

Besides the eight persons, who lost their lives, 14 others severely injured are receiving treatment in hospital.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Travel Nigerian Government Returns Toll Gates On Federal Highways
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Tackles Buhari Over Plans To Return Toll Gates
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME Immigration Apprehends Two Niger Republic Nationals With Pistol, Others In Katsina
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Politics President Buhari's Wife, Aisha Buhari, Missing In Presidential Villa
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Soccer Nearly 200 Ghana World Cup Fans Are Said To Be Seeking Asylum In Brazil
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
International Ethiopian Airline Flight Experiences Engine Failure Over Atlantic Ocean
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Travel Nigerian Government Returns Toll Gates On Federal Highways
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
News Nigeria Customs Operatives Invade Fraiser Suites In Abuja, Threaten To Confiscate Guests Cars
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Money GTB, UBA, Standard Chartered Bank, First Bank, Citibank, 7 Others Forfeit N499 Billion To CBN Over Loan Ratio Default
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: DSS Hands Over Maina, Son To EFCC
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Vice President Of Nigeria Talking About Zanku And Gbe Body E, Shades Dino Melaye
Entertainment “All Over The World, Everybody Is Gbeseing Now”, Osinbajo Says In Apparent Praise Of Nigerian Dance Steps
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Corruption Maina's Son Attempts To Shoot DSS Operatives During Father's Arrest
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Nigerian Samson Olayinka To Spend 10 Years In UK Jail For Crime
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Labour Rejects Government’s Minimum Wage Offer, Issues Two-week Ultimatum
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Edo Governor, Obaseki, Fires All Aides
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Money Laundering Nigerian Money Launderer, Ike Obiamiwe, Jailed For £1 Million Scam In UK
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigerian Government Has No Forensic Evidence To Prove Maina Stole Money – Frank Tietie
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption FLASHBACK: How Maina Promised To Help Buhari Recover Trillions Of Naira
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad