Eight People Die In Adamawa Road Crash

Eight people have been killed in a head on collision involving two vehicles in Adamawa State, SaharaReporters has learnt.

Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Mohammed Husseini, confirmed the accident, saying one of the deceased, a female, had her head decapitated.

Husseini, who blamed the crash on reckless driving, said the bodies of the victims had been deposited at the Specialist Hospital mortuary in Yola, the state capital.

Eyewitnesses account said the crash occurred at a sharp bend along Yola-Numan Road on Wednesday evening.

SaharaReporters gathered that one of the vehicles was in the convoy of an ambulance conveying a corpse from Jada Local Government Area to Guyuk, both in Adamawa State.

Besides the eight persons, who lost their lives, 14 others severely injured are receiving treatment in hospital.