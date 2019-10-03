Fire Razes Teaching Equipment At University Of Ibadan

Fire has razed some teaching equipment at the Faculty of Education, University of Ibadan, Oyo State.

According to the spokesperson for the university, Olatunji Oladejo, the fire was caused by a power surge that triggered a cooking gas canister in the common room.

He said, “Yes, I can confirm to you that there was a fire incident last night.

“However, contrary to insinuations that the whole faculty was engulfed in fire, it is not true as the incident only affected the common room of the faculty.

“The affected room was completely razed as we couldn’t lay hands on anything after the incident. We thank God that no life was lost.

“Teaching equipment were completely razed by the fire.”