Fire Razes Teaching Equipment At University Of Ibadan

According to the spokesperson for the university, Olatunji Oladejo, the fire was caused by a power surge that triggered a cooking gas canister in the common room.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 03, 2019

 

Fire has razed some teaching equipment at the Faculty of Education, University of Ibadan, Oyo State.

According to the spokesperson for the university, Olatunji Oladejo, the fire was caused by a power surge that triggered a cooking gas canister in the common room.

He said, “Yes, I can confirm to you that there was a fire incident last night.

“However, contrary to insinuations that the whole faculty was engulfed in fire, it is not true as the incident only affected the common room of the faculty.

“The affected room was completely razed as we couldn’t lay hands on anything after the incident. We thank God that no life was lost.

“Teaching equipment were completely razed by the fire.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Students, Teachers Kidnapped In Kaduna
0 Comments
39 Minutes Ago
Education University Of Lagos Staff Commits Suicide After Being Asked To Face Disciplinary Panel
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Education Again, Disease Threatens Queens College, Lagos Government Begins Investigation
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Like ASUU, Like Niger Delta Militants By Biodun Shaiban
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Education ERC Calls For Reversal of UNIPORT Fee Hike
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Education ASUU National Leadership Blasts Mimiko For Attack On University Lecturers
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Travel Nigerian Government Returns Toll Gates On Federal Highways
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
News Nigeria Customs Operatives Invade Fraiser Suites In Abuja, Threaten To Confiscate Guests Cars
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Money GTB, UBA, Standard Chartered Bank, First Bank, Citibank, 7 Others Forfeit N499 Billion To CBN Over Loan Ratio Default
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: DSS Hands Over Maina, Son To EFCC
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Vice President Of Nigeria Talking About Zanku And Gbe Body E, Shades Dino Melaye
Entertainment “All Over The World, Everybody Is Gbeseing Now”, Osinbajo Says In Apparent Praise Of Nigerian Dance Steps
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption Maina's Son Attempts To Shoot DSS Operatives During Father's Arrest
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Samson Olayinka To Spend 10 Years In UK Jail For Crime
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Labour Rejects Government’s Minimum Wage Offer, Issues Two-week Ultimatum
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Edo Governor, Obaseki, Fires All Aides
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Money Laundering Nigerian Money Launderer, Ike Obiamiwe, Jailed For £1 Million Scam In UK
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigerian Government Has No Forensic Evidence To Prove Maina Stole Money – Frank Tietie
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption FLASHBACK: How Maina Promised To Help Buhari Recover Trillions Of Naira
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad