George Agbabou-Week, father of Bayelsa State Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr Doodei-Week, has been abducted.

He was whisked away in the early hours of Thursday from his home at Ayama-Ijaw in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of the state.

Confirming the incident to SaharaReporters, Butswat Asinim, spokesperson for the police in the state, said that details into the kidnapping was still sketchy.

He said, “The incident happened and has been reported to the Police Command.”