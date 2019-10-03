N84.6 Million Diversion: 4 INEC Officials In EFCC Net

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 03, 2019

 

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested four
officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission for alleged
diversion of over N84.6 million meant for ad doc staff's allowances.

According to EFCC's spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, in a statement on
Wednesday in Sokoto, the arrest was due to a petition by one Abdullahi
Nasiru who wrote on behalf of all presiding officers that worked for
INEC during the 2019 general elections in Zamfara State.

“This, alleging that the Adhoc staff were denied payment of their
N6,000 movement allowance each for the two elections.

“They further alleged that what the Commission paid to them was
different from what other states paid their ad hoc staff.

“The commission allegedly paid its staff the sum of N9,000 in Zamfara
while other states like Sokoto State, the commission paid N12,000."

He added, “However, an investigation by the EFCC revealed that none of
the 10,500 presiding officers who participated in the elections were
paid their entitlements commutatively put at N84,696,000."

Uwujaren disclosed further that the suspects would soon be charged to
court as soon as investigations were concluded.
 

 
SaharaReporters, New York

