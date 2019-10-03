N84.6 Million Diversion: 4 INEC Officials In EFCC Net

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested four

officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission for alleged

diversion of over N84.6 million meant for ad doc staff's allowances.



Those arrested are Hassan Aliyu, administrative secretary, Hussain

Jafar, head of operations, Abdullahi Abubakar, Accountant, and

Abdulmumin Usman, all are officials of INEC in Zamfara State.



According to EFCC's spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, in a statement on

Wednesday in Sokoto, the arrest was due to a petition by one Abdullahi

Nasiru who wrote on behalf of all presiding officers that worked for

INEC during the 2019 general elections in Zamfara State.



“This, alleging that the Adhoc staff were denied payment of their

N6,000 movement allowance each for the two elections.



“They further alleged that what the Commission paid to them was

different from what other states paid their ad hoc staff.



“The commission allegedly paid its staff the sum of N9,000 in Zamfara

while other states like Sokoto State, the commission paid N12,000."



He added, “However, an investigation by the EFCC revealed that none of

the 10,500 presiding officers who participated in the elections were

paid their entitlements commutatively put at N84,696,000."



Uwujaren disclosed further that the suspects would soon be charged to

court as soon as investigations were concluded.

