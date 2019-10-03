Nigeria Customs Operatives Invade Fraiser Suites In Abuja, Threaten To Confiscate Guests Cars

Saharareporters gathered that the customs operatives surrounded the hotel and ordered owners of exotic and expensive cars in the hotel to come out, forcing some sleeping guests to wake up.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 03, 2019

 

Armed Nigeria Customs Service operatives today (Thursday) have
reportedly invaded the Fraiser Suites located at the Central Business
District in Abuja harassing guests to pay duty on their expensive
cars.

Saharareporters gathered that the customs operatives surrounded the
hotel and ordered owners of exotic and expensive cars in the hotel to
come out, forcing some sleeping guests to wake up.

Sources within the hotel said the officers threatened to confiscate
their vehicles if the owners could not provide proof of evidence of
payment of duty.

The source said foreign diplomats and other guests lodged in the hotel
were not allowed to go out as the operatives restricted movement on
the premises of the hotel.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Travel Nigerian Government Returns Toll Gates On Federal Highways
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Labour Rejects Government’s Minimum Wage Offer, Issues Two-week Ultimatum
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: DSS Hands Over Maina, Son To EFCC
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Vice President Of Nigeria Talking About Zanku And Gbe Body E, Shades Dino Melaye
Entertainment “All Over The World, Everybody Is Gbeseing Now”, Osinbajo Says In Apparent Praise Of Nigerian Dance Steps
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Money GTB, UBA, Standard Chartered Bank, First Bank, Citibank, 7 Others Forfeit N499 Billion To CBN Over Loan Ratio Default
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption Maina's Son Attempts To Shoot DSS Operatives During Father's Arrest
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Travel Nigerian Government Returns Toll Gates On Federal Highways
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Labour Rejects Government’s Minimum Wage Offer, Issues Two-week Ultimatum
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: DSS Hands Over Maina, Son To EFCC
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Vice President Of Nigeria Talking About Zanku And Gbe Body E, Shades Dino Melaye
Entertainment “All Over The World, Everybody Is Gbeseing Now”, Osinbajo Says In Apparent Praise Of Nigerian Dance Steps
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Money GTB, UBA, Standard Chartered Bank, First Bank, Citibank, 7 Others Forfeit N499 Billion To CBN Over Loan Ratio Default
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption Maina's Son Attempts To Shoot DSS Operatives During Father's Arrest
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Samson Olayinka To Spend 10 Years In UK Jail For Crime
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Edo Governor, Obaseki, Fires All Aides
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Tackles Buhari Over Plans To Return Toll Gates
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Christianity Buhari Regime To Christian Association Leaders: Speak 'Off Camera', Duty Is To Provide Spiritual Guidance
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigerian Government Has No Forensic Evidence To Prove Maina Stole Money – Frank Tietie
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Professor Kidnapped By Gunmen, Regains Freedom
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad