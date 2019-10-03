Nigeria Customs Operatives Invade Fraiser Suites In Abuja, Threaten To Confiscate Guests Cars

Armed Nigeria Customs Service operatives today (Thursday) have

reportedly invaded the Fraiser Suites located at the Central Business

District in Abuja harassing guests to pay duty on their expensive

cars.



Saharareporters gathered that the customs operatives surrounded the

hotel and ordered owners of exotic and expensive cars in the hotel to

come out, forcing some sleeping guests to wake up.



Sources within the hotel said the officers threatened to confiscate

their vehicles if the owners could not provide proof of evidence of

payment of duty.



The source said foreign diplomats and other guests lodged in the hotel

were not allowed to go out as the operatives restricted movement on

the premises of the hotel.