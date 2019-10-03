Nigeria Customs Operatives Invade Fraiser Suites In Abuja, Threaten To Confiscate Guests Cars

Armed Nigeria Customs Service operatives today (Thursday) have
reportedly invaded the Fraiser Suites located at the Central Business
District in Abuja harassing guests to pay duty on their expensive
cars.
Saharareporters gathered that the customs operatives surrounded the
hotel and ordered owners of exotic and expensive cars in the hotel to
come out, forcing some sleeping guests to wake up.
Sources within the hotel said the officers threatened to confiscate
their vehicles if the owners could not provide proof of evidence of
payment of duty.
The source said foreign diplomats and other guests lodged in the hotel
were not allowed to go out as the operatives restricted movement on
the premises of the hotel.