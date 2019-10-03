Nigerian Government Has No Forensic Evidence To Prove Maina Stole Money – Frank Tietie

Frank Tietie

A Nigerian lawyer and rights activist, Frank Tietie, claims the

Nigerian government has no forensic evidence to prove that former

Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, stole

any money.



“There is no forensic evidence to prove that Maina stole money

directly,” the lawyer told ChannelsTV on Wednesday.



Tietie stated, “All of those forces who have always wanted him, who

have always been scared of him would now come and face him and he

should be given the opportunity to say the whole truth.



“Maina definitely has enjoyed some measure of cooperation from the

state authorities in such a confusing manner.



“At a point he was declared wanted, only to be reported to be

protected by the DSS.”



Maina was declared wanted by the EFCC for an alleged N2 billion fraud

in November 2015 that led to his disappearance only to show up again

in October 2017 as he was reinstated as a director in the Ministry of

Interior.



His reinstatement and promotion led to public outrage.



In an interview with ChannelsTV, after his return, Maina had said,

“Mr. President, I will give you information and documents that will

fetch you over N3 trillion now in Nigeria, give me nine months. Within

the first three months, I will show you N1 trillion just like I showed

you N1 trillion in this 2017."



Tietie, on the other hand, said, “I think he was reinstated as bait,

in order to allow him to release all of those sensitive information he

has, to bust corruption,” he added.