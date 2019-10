Indian Police

A Nigerian citizen, Jekwu Michael, has been arrested by Indian police

with cocaine worth Rs 5 lakh today (Thursday).



The banned drug seized from Michael weighed about 50 grams.



Indian police's investigation also revealed that Michael's visa had

expired and he was overstaying.



According to Asian News International, the police have registered a

case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic

Substances Act and Foreigners Act.



The police said further investigations were ongoing.