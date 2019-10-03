Nigerian Money Launderer, Ike Obiamiwe, Jailed For £1 Million Scam In UK

On 28 November 2018 Obiamiwe was convicted of three counts of converting criminal property and on Friday 27 September 2019 was sentenced to two years and six months in prison.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 03, 2019

 

Three money launderers who pocketed a share of a £1 million ‘rare
earth’ metal scam have been jailed.‎

The Commodities Link gave customers the opportunity to invest in
baskets of valuable elements - known as ‘rare earths’ - when in
reality the metal they were selling was almost worthless.

A group of South East-based tricksters charged between seven and two
hundred times the actual value of the metal, and asked their victims
to pay some of their investments into accounts owned by Ike Obiamiwe,
56 and Daniel Jordan, 36 and Tarun Jain, 50.

On 28 November 2018 Obiamiwe was convicted of three counts of
converting criminal property and on Friday 27 September 2019 was
sentenced to two years and six months in prison.

Obiamiwe insisted that he was a consultant who gave advice to
businesses and told investigators the money in his bank account had
come from a trading company in Dubai.

On 29 November 2018 Jordan was convicted of two counts of converting
criminal property and on Friday 27 September was given a 12-month
suspended sentence.

However, the CPS was able to prove the £87,000 in his account was part
of the proceeds of the fraud.

Jain tried to deny his involvement by insisting the money had been put
into an old business account, but the CPS were able to prove his role
in this money-laundering operation.

On 15 August 2019 Jain was convicted of three counts of converting
criminal property and on Friday 27 September was sentenced to two
years and four months years in prison.

Alongside some purchases on iTunes, further investigation found that
Jordan had siphoned £80,000 through his accounts.

At Kingston Crown Court on September 27, Jordan, Obiamiwe, and Jain
were sentenced to a collective five years in prison for three counts
of money laundering.

Libby Clark of the CPS, said: “These men tried to hide what they were
doing through lies or multiple bank accounts, covering the fact they
were actually laundering money that had been gained through an
elaborate fraud.”
 

 
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Nigerian Government Has No Forensic Evidence To Prove Maina Stole Money – Frank Tietie
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption N84.6 Million Diversion: 4 INEC Officials In EFCC Net
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption EFCC Re-arraigns Former Benue Governor, Suswam
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption N2 Billion Pension Fraud: EFCC Yet To Receive Maina From DSS
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Money Laundering Money Laundering: EFCC Presents More Witnesses Against Dariye
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Corruption Complete List Of Charges Against Femi Fani-Kayode For N46 Billion Fraud
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Travel Nigerian Government Returns Toll Gates On Federal Highways
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Corruption Maina's Son Attempts To Shoot DSS Operatives During Father's Arrest
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: DSS Hands Over Maina, Son To EFCC
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Edo Governor, Obaseki, Fires All Aides
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Vice President Of Nigeria Talking About Zanku And Gbe Body E, Shades Dino Melaye
Entertainment “All Over The World, Everybody Is Gbeseing Now”, Osinbajo Says In Apparent Praise Of Nigerian Dance Steps
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Labour Rejects Government’s Minimum Wage Offer, Issues Two-week Ultimatum
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Celebrity Mathew Knowles, Father Of American Musician, Beyonce, Diagnosed With Breast Cancer
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Tackles Buhari Over Plans To Return Toll Gates
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Democracy Beyond Periodic Elections, Says Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Samson Olayinka To Spend 10 Years In UK Jail For Crime
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Sahara Reporters Police Arrest Wanted Robbers, Serial Killers In Imo
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Tribunal Affirms Tambuwal's Victory
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad