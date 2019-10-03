Nigerian Professor Kidnapped By Gunmen, Regains Freedom

Adamu Zata, the professor of soil science in Modibbo Adama University of Technology (MAUTECH), Yola, kidnapped on Monday was on Wednesday night released.



Prof. Zata regained freedom on Wednesday night after a ransom was paid to the kidnappers.



A source who disclosed this did not say how much was paid.



However, the professor was released only to learn of the gruesome murder of his younger brother, Dr. Sheda Zata, a veterinary doctor, aged 49.



Zata had been a kidnap victim before.



Last October, he was abducted in his home, located some 100 meters from the Girei Divisional Police station and his family reportedly paid N2 million to secure his release.