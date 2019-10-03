Robbery: Two Fake Nigerian Soldiers In Police Net

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 03, 2019

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu

 

The Rivers State police command says it has arrested two fake soldiers allegedly involved in a robbery operation within the new Port Harcourt GRA.

The command’s spokesman, Nnamdi Omoni, said in a statement that the suspects were apprehended on Wednesday.

Omoni said the anti-crime patrol team of the Abacha Police Station, while on routine patrol intercepted the robbers dressed in Nigerian Army uniform operating in a Honda Element car with Registration number AKJ 695 DX.

He stated that the two fake soldiers were Chibudo Ugwuala (31) from Abia and Godwin Ekpuno (23) from Akwa-Ibom.

“On interrogation, they could not give a satisfactory account of how they came by car and the military camouflage found on them.

“They had military ranks of brigadier general and colonel, which they have been using to intimidate people and commit crimes.

“Further probe revealed that the duo are persons with disabilities, one dumb and the other limping but thrive in criminal activities,” he said.

According to Omoni, the same operatives also arrested one Baredose Taabaa, a 26-year- old man from Khana Local Government Area of Rivers allegedly involved in snatching handsets.

“His criminal gang specializes in snatching handsets from unsuspecting persons along the Ikwerre Road area of Port Harcourt,” he said.

Omoni added that Taaba was arrested shortly after he snatched a Samsung handset from its owner at the Agip flyover.

“The handset was immediately recovered and the owner identified it to be his.

“All suspects arrested are helping us in our investigation and will be charged to court as soon as our investigation is completed,” he explained.
 

 
