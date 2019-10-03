UK Jails Nigerian Kidnappers Sochi Ezeemo, Peter Shodeinde For 20 Years

Two Nigerian men who handcuffed another to a radiator for over 24
hours have been jailed for 15 and five years respectively at Cardiff
Crown Court in the United Kingdom.
Sochi Ezeemo and Peter Shodeinde, both 27, collected the man from
Bristol and brought him to a house in Treforest.
Ezeemo contacted the brother of the victim in Nigeria demanding money
they said was owed to them. Police in the UK were contacted by the
victim’s brother telling them about the demands.
When police raided the house where they believed the victim was being
held prisoner, they found him injured and handcuffed to a radiator.
Shodeinde claimed that he was not part of the kidnapping and false
imprisonment but the evidence presented by the CPS was able to prove
that he was.
Kelly Huggins, of the CPS, said: “The victim suffered appalling
treatment whilst being kept prisoner, being beaten, deprived of sleep
and enduring acts of humiliation such as shaving off his hair.
“It is difficult to imagine how frightening this horrible experience
would have been for the victim.
“Now that the case has concluded, we hope it will help him move
forward in his healing process.”
The sentence hearing took place on 27 September 2019 where Ezeemo was
sentenced to a total of fifteen years with an extended licence of
three years and Shodeinde to a total of five years.
FACTS OF SENTENCING
Sochi Ezeemo (DOB: 25/3/1992) pleaded guilty to kidnapping; blackmail;
false imprisonment; causing GBH with intent:
Ct 1 - Kidnapping - one year's imprisonment - concurrent
Ct 2 - Blackmail - four years' imprisonment - concurrent
Ct 3 - False Imprisonment - five years' imprisonment - concurrent
Ct 4 - Wounding with intent - 15 years' imprisonment, extended licence
period of three years
Victim Supplement - £170 on release
Peter Shodeinde (DOB: 13/4/1992) was convicted of kidnapping and false
imprisonment:
Ct 1 - Kidnapping - one year's imprisonment - consecutive
Ct 3 - False Imprisonment - four years' imprisonment
Victim Supplement - £170 on release