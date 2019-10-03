UK Jails Nigerian Kidnappers Sochi Ezeemo, Peter Shodeinde For 20 Years

Two Nigerian men who handcuffed another to a radiator for over 24

hours have been jailed for 15 and five years respectively at Cardiff

Crown Court in the United Kingdom.



Sochi Ezeemo and Peter Shodeinde, both 27, collected the man from

Bristol and brought him to a house in Treforest.



Ezeemo contacted the brother of the victim in Nigeria demanding money

they said was owed to them. Police in the UK were contacted by the

victim’s brother telling them about the demands.



When police raided the house where they believed the victim was being

held prisoner, they found him injured and handcuffed to a radiator.



Shodeinde claimed that he was not part of the kidnapping and false

imprisonment but the evidence presented by the CPS was able to prove

that he was.



Kelly Huggins, of the CPS, said: “The victim suffered appalling

treatment whilst being kept prisoner, being beaten, deprived of sleep

and enduring acts of humiliation such as shaving off his hair.



“It is difficult to imagine how frightening this horrible experience

would have been for the victim.



“Now that the case has concluded, we hope it will help him move

forward in his healing process.”



The sentence hearing took place on 27 September 2019 where Ezeemo was

sentenced to a total of fifteen years with an extended licence of

three years and Shodeinde to a total of five years.





FACTS OF SENTENCING



Sochi Ezeemo (DOB: 25/3/1992) pleaded guilty to kidnapping; blackmail;

false imprisonment; causing GBH with intent:

Ct 1 - Kidnapping - one year's imprisonment - concurrent

Ct 2 - Blackmail - four years' imprisonment - concurrent

Ct 3 - False Imprisonment - five years' imprisonment - concurrent

Ct 4 - Wounding with intent - 15 years' imprisonment, extended licence

period of three years

Victim Supplement - £170 on release





Peter Shodeinde (DOB: 13/4/1992) was convicted of kidnapping and false

imprisonment:

Ct 1 - Kidnapping - one year's imprisonment - consecutive

Ct 3 - False Imprisonment - four years' imprisonment

Victim Supplement - £170 on release