US Government Says Africa Continent Of Future

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 03, 2019

Tibor Peter Nagy Jr. is the United States Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Washington post

 

Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of African Affairs, Tibor Nagy says Africa is the "continent of the future" with promising young people.

He stated this during a telephonic conference to discuss recent events at the United Nations General Assembly, including his participation in the US-Africa Business Roundtable hosted by Deputy Secretary John Sullivan, his bilateral meetings with African counterparts on the sidelines of UNGA, and his participation at high-level events on Mali, the Sahel, and Sudan.

Nagy said, "That I have hope for Africa? Yes, okay, I can certainly elaborate on that. I have been following Africa and living in Africa since 1978. From the time I arrive in Africa, I think until the time I die, I will remain an Afro-optimist. Which is not to mean that I think that Africa is always the continent of the future. I think that Africa is a continent of the here and now.

"If you look at the statistics in Africa, some people are scared by the fact that Africa’s population will double between now and 2050. I am excited about that. Because to me those millions and millions of young people represent a tremendous opportunity, an opportunity for economic growth, an opportunity for prosperity, an opportunity for dynamism.

"What we need, basically, is to get out of the way of those young people, which means better governance, better rules, better environments for business so that all those businesses around the world that want to invest in Africa will come in and invest in Africa and create jobs for all of those millions of young people. Because they want, as I’ve said, exactly the same things that young people in America, China, India, Europe want. Which is to have a chance at moving up the economic ladder, a chance to provide for their families, and a chance at that good life, which modern technology offers."

He said further, "So yes, I am very much an Afro-optimist and I’m very bullish on Africa. And hopefully, during this next year, I can get around to visiting the countries I have not been able to visit last year and again engage with the governments, engage with the business community to see how we can partner better."
 

 
SaharaReporters, New York

