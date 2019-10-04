Another Nigerian Professor Kidnapped In Ondo, Kidnappers Demand N20-Million Ransom

Gunmen

Prof. Valentine Aleto, a former acting Vice-Chancellor of the

University of Africa (UAT), Toru-Orua in Bayelsa State has been

kidnapped.



He was kidnapped in Ondo State.



SaharaReporters learnt that his abductors had demanded N20 million.



Aleto, who was seized by gunmen on Elegbeka/Ipele road in Ose Local

Government in Ondo, was coming from Yenagoa in Bayelsa in his private

vehicle.



His kidnap came barely a few weeks after Prof. Gideon Okedayo, a

senior lecturer at the Ondo State University of Science and Technology

(OSUSTECH), Okitipupa, was kidnapped and later found dead in Edo

State.



A security source told SaharaReporters today (Friday) that Aleto was

abducted about 6 pm on the bad portion of Elegbeka road.



"We got the name of the victim to be one Prof. Valentine Aleto, from

Bayelsa State and he was kidnapped while driving in his private

vehicle on the Elegbeka road," the source said.



"Just this morning we learned that the abductors are already demanding

N20 million ransom from his family before they can release him."



SaharaReporters gathered that Alero's vehicle was recovered at the

scene where the kidnap took place.



The car was moved to a police station in Ifon.



Spokesman for the police in Ondo, Femi Joseph, said, "It is true that

one professor travelling in his personal car was reportedly kidnapped

on that road but we have started our investigations into the

incident."