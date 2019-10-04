Borno: Troops Kill Three Terrorists, Recover Ammunitions In Gwoza



Troops of Nigeria Army on Friday ambushed and killed three terrorists and recovered arms and ammunition in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.



In a statement on Friday, Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, and 7 Division spokesperson, Col. Ado Isa, said, "Following credible information from some patriotic Nigerians about terrorists movement along Banki Road Junction, Pulka in Gwoza general area, troops of Special Response Area under the Nigerian Army Super Camp Gwoza, in collaboration with Civilian Joint Task Force, conducted a successful night ambush on Thursday, which resulted in the neutralisation of three terrorists, recovery of two AK 47 rifles and two motorcycles.

"Uncomfirmed number of terrorists were reportedly wounded during the ambush.

"There was no casualty on the side of the Nigerian Army or Civilian JTF.

"Items recovered by troops include two AK 47 rifles and two motorcycles.



"Similarly, at about 2250 hours on Thursday, in what seems like a repraisal attack to avenge the loss of their members in the ambush conducted by the troops, some marauders/criminals woefully attacked the Delta Company Location of the SRA at Pulka.

"Consequently, troops swiftly responded by effectively repelling the attack, one bandit lost his life and one Ak 47 rifle was recovered. ]

"No casualty was recorded by the Civilia JTF or the troops."

