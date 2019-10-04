BREAKING: Journalist Agba Jalingo, In Handcuffs, Arrives Court For Bail Ruling

He was led into the courtroom in handcuffs alongside another inmate.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 04, 2019

 

Agba Jalingo, journalist facing charges of terrorism, treasonable felony and attempt to topple the Cross River State government has arrived the Federal High Court premises in Calabar for the ruling on his bail application as well as the preliminary objection on the jurisdiction of the court to hear the application filed by the prosecution.

Jalingo arrived at the court premises at 9:18 am in the company of four correction officers.

He was led into the courtroom in handcuffs alongside another inmate.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption N14m Fraud: Ex Federal Permanent Secretary Bags Five-year Jail Term
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Opinion Goodluck Jonathan Reveals Why He Doesn’t Comment On National Issues By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Corruption FLASHBACK: How Maina Promised To Help Buhari Recover Trillions Of Naira
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Economy SGF Office Gets N16bn For Constituency Projects In 2019 Budget
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria, South Africa Working On Car Manufacturing Plan –Ramaphosa
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics National Assembly Increases 2020 Budget By N727bn
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Sports Ex-Nigerian Olympic Eagles Captain, Isaac Promise, Dies At 31
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption N14m Fraud: Ex Federal Permanent Secretary Bags Five-year Jail Term
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
News Nigeria Customs Operatives Invade Fraiser Suites In Abuja, Threaten To Confiscate Guests Cars
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Opinion Goodluck Jonathan Reveals Why He Doesn’t Comment On National Issues By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Corruption Group Petitions EFCC, Seeks Probe Of Osinbajo Over N90bn Allegedly Released To Him By FIRS
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption FLASHBACK: How Maina Promised To Help Buhari Recover Trillions Of Naira
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Economy SGF Office Gets N16bn For Constituency Projects In 2019 Budget
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Students, Teachers Kidnapped In Kaduna
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria, South Africa Working On Car Manufacturing Plan –Ramaphosa
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Money GTB, UBA, Standard Chartered Bank, First Bank, Citibank, 7 Others Forfeit N499 Billion To CBN Over Loan Ratio Default
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics National Assembly Increases 2020 Budget By N727bn
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Travel Nigerian Government Returns Toll Gates On Federal Highways
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad