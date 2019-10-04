BREAKING: Journalist Agba Jalingo, In Handcuffs, Arrives Court For Bail Ruling

Agba Jalingo, journalist facing charges of terrorism, treasonable felony and attempt to topple the Cross River State government has arrived the Federal High Court premises in Calabar for the ruling on his bail application as well as the preliminary objection on the jurisdiction of the court to hear the application filed by the prosecution.

Jalingo arrived at the court premises at 9:18 am in the company of four correction officers.

He was led into the courtroom in handcuffs alongside another inmate.