Ex-Vice Chancellor Abducted In Ondo, N20m Ransom Demanded

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 04, 2019

A former Vice Chancellor of the African University in Bayelsa State, Prof Valentine Aleto, has been abducted by gunmen along Elegbeka/Ipele Road in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Prof Aleto was said to be travelling from Yenagoa, capital of Bayelsa, in his personal vehicle at about 6:45am on Thursday when the incident occurred. 

The suspected kidnappers reportedly appeared on the road and forced him into a shop before he was taken into the bush.

It was gathered that the abductors demanded N20m as ransom from the victim’s family to release him, according to a report by Channels TV. 

Sources said by the time the police got the information about the incident, the hoodlums had escaped with the professor.

However, security operatives have recovered Aleto’s vehicle and given it to the police in Ifon.

According to the spokesperson for the police in Ondo, Femi Joseph, they had commenced investigation into the incident.

He said, “I can confirm to you that one professor travelling in his personal car was kidnapped along the Elegbeka area in Ose Local Government Area of the state.”
 

