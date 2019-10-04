Facebook Deletes Accounts From Nigeria, UAE, Others

Facebook has removed hundreds of accounts, pages, and groups from its

social network platforms that the company says were involved in

coordinated inauthentic behaviour.



The tech giant said it removed a total of 443 Facebook and 125

Instagram accounts, as well as 200 pages and 76 groups originating in

the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Nigeria, and Indonesia.



In a blog post on Thursday, Facebook said one of the operations was

sharing local news in targeted countries and promoting content about

UAE as well as criticism of Qatar, Turkey, and Iran.



A smaller operation was involved in “domestic-focused coordinated

inauthentic behaviour in Indonesia,” with fake accounts sharing

content in support of the independence movement in West Papua

province, while others posted criticism of it, News Agency of Nigeria.



A third operation, originating in Egypt, focused on Somalia, Yemen,

Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Yemen, Tunisia, Iran, Turkey, Lebanon, and Qatar,

the social media company said.



Facebook said of the fake accounts, “(They) typically posted about

domestic news and political topics including content in support of the

United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt.



"The fake account also made criticism of Qatar, Iran, and Turkey; and

Yemen’s southern separatist movement.”



Over seven million accounts followed one or more of the pages and some

3,000 accounts joined at least one of the groups.



Around 193,000 people followed one or more of the Instagram accounts