Mother Fakes Own, Son’s Abduction To Collect N500,000 From Husband

A woman in Ilorin, Kwara State, Mrs Odunayo Olaniyi, has faked her own kidnap and that of her 10-year-old son in a bid to collect N500,00 as ransom from her husband.

A Chief Magistrates’ court sitting in Ilorin, which heard the case, on Friday ordered that Olaniyi be remanded in a correctional centre, according to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria.

The police arraigned Olaniyi, Abdulrauf Folorunso, and Afolabi Adesina on three counts of self-kidnap, false representation and asking for ransom.

The Chief Magistrate, Ibrahim Dasuki, who gave the order, also remanded Folorunso and Adesina in custody and adjourned the case until October 10 for hearing.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Insp. Nasir Yusuf, had told the court that on September 19, the complainant, who is also the defendant’s husband, Segun, reported the case at the Anti-Kidnapping Squad, Police Headquarters, Ilorin.

Yusuf said Segun told police that he received a message from his wife, Odunayo, that she had been kidnapped.

He alleged that Odunayo also told him that their 10-year-old son had also been kidnapped and that the abductors were demanding for N500,000.

Yusuf said that during discreet investigation, the police discovered that Odunayo, Folorunso and Adesina, had stage-managed the kidnap.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 9, 14, and 12 of the Kwara State Prohibition of Kidnapping Law 2010.

The accused persons all pleaded not guilty.



