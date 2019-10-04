UPDATE: Court Defers Ruling On Jalingo’s Bail To Midday

Justice Amobeda, who entered the courtroom around 9:55 am, said he would defer the ruling to midday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 04, 2019
Justice Simon Amobeda of the Federal High Court in Calabar has
deferred the time for ruling on the bail application of journalist,
Agba Jalingo to midday today.

Jalingo is facing charges of treasonable felony, terrorism and an
attempt to topple the Cross River State government.

Justice Amobeda, who entered the courtroom around 9:55 am, said he
would defer the ruling to midday.

He is expected to also rule on the preliminary objection filed by the
prosecution counsel, Dennis Tarhemba, a deputy superintendent of
police, challenging the jurisdiction of the court to hear the bail
application.

