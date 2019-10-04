UPDATE: Court Defers Ruling On Jalingo’s Bail To Midday

Justice Simon Amobeda of the Federal High Court in Calabar has

deferred the time for ruling on the bail application of journalist,

Agba Jalingo to midday today.



Jalingo is facing charges of treasonable felony, terrorism and an

attempt to topple the Cross River State government.



Justice Amobeda, who entered the courtroom around 9:55 am, said he

would defer the ruling to midday.



He is expected to also rule on the preliminary objection filed by the

prosecution counsel, Dennis Tarhemba, a deputy superintendent of

police, challenging the jurisdiction of the court to hear the bail

application.