Ezekwesili, Odinkalu Call For Release Of Chibok Girls, Sowore

#BBOG Marks 2000 Days Of Chibok Girls’ Captivity

A former Minister of Education and Co-convener of the BBOG movement, Oby Ezekwesili, and former Chairman of National Human Rights Commission, Prof Chidi Odinkalu, have condemned the continued abduction of over 200 schoolgirls from Chibok, Borno State, and the detention of pro-democracy campaigner and Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore.

The two expressed their views on Saturday in Abuja during the commemoration of the 2000th day since the female students were abducted by Boko Haram terrorists in 2014.

Odinkalu said, “With the spate of continued abduction of activists like Sowore, Agba Jalingo etc, it is a case of abduction of the country not even just girls anymore.”

In her remarks, Ezekwesili called on the Nigerian Government to rise up to its core responsibility of protecting the lives and property of Nigerians instead of locking up people with divergent opinions on governance.