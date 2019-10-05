Nigerian Government Orders Suspension Of Employment In NDDC

The Nigerian Government has ordered the suspension of employment into the Niger Delta Development Commission.

The order was given by Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, who also directed the suspension of handing over of appointment letters, documentation and all other processes connected to employment into the NDDC.

In a statement on Saturday by his Chief Press Secretary, Anietie Ekong, Akpabio gave the directive in a letter issued by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Didi Walson-Jack, to the Acting Managing Director, Dr Akwagaga Enyia.

He said, “According to the ministerial directive, the commission’s payroll should not accommodate new employees and should revert to the status quo as at August 31, 2019, while he should be furnished within three days with a detailed report of any employment exercise being undertaken by the NDDC.

“The letter said the suspension exercise is to subsist until a due process evaluation of the purported exercise is carried out by the ministry in consultation with the two NDDC committees of the National Assembly and sought prompt action of the Acting Managing Director on the matter.”



