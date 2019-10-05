Security Task Force Apprehend Notorious Kidnap Gang In Ondo

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 05, 2019


Four members of a seven-man kidnap gang suspected to be terrorising commuters in Akoko area of Ondo State have been nabbed by security agents. 

They were arrested on Saturday in different locations including Ajowa, Akunnu and Auga Akoko by security operatives. 

Wasiu Mohammed, son of head of Auga community, was among members of the kidnap squad that was apprehended.

SaharaReporters gathered that the arrest of the suspects was made possible by efforts of operatives of the State Security Service, police and army.

Mohammed and his gang were arrested after kidnapping a 45-year-old Islamic cleric, Jamiu Zakariyahu, in Ajowa Akoko on Wednesday.

But Zakariyahu escaped from the den of the kidnappers few days after his abduction and reported the case to the police.

A security source said the gang had demanded for a N10m ransom on Zakariyahu but later reduced it to N5m following series of negotiations between the families of the victim.

"It was during their negotiation that we tracked one (Wasiu) at a location in the community. 

"He later led us to the hideout where three other persons were nabbed by the Joint Security Task Force," the source said. 

Rasak Rauf, police boss in Ikare Area Command of Akoko, confirmed the arrest and noted that the suspects have all been moved to Akure, the state capital. 
 

