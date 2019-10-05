Sowore's Stringent Bail Condition, Travesty of Justice -Group



A civil society organisation, Concerned Nigerians, has described the bail condition imposed on pro-democracy campaigner and Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, as mockery of judiciary and travesty of justice.

The group disclosed this in a statement by its Convener, Deji Adeyanju, on Friday in Abuja.

The group said the condition was not only callous but an attempt to keep and deny the activist of his fundamental right of movement.

The statement said, "It makes mockery of our judicial system if the said offense allegedly committed by Omoyele Sowore would attract such conditions while the politicians who looted and still looting our commonwealth will be given light bail.

"We understand that it is the nature of the offence that determines the bail that is given to a defendant but in Sowore’s case, it is ridiculous and laughable.

"Bail must be exercised judiciously and judicially in order not to undermine the right of the defendant."

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu had on Friday admitted the activist to bail in the sum N100m with two sureties in like sum.

One of the sureties must have landed property within the court's jurisdiction with tax evidence for three years.

One of the sureties must own landed property and deposit N50m with the court.

Sowore was also barred from travelling outside Abuja and grant press interview by the court.

Also, co-defendant, Olawale Bakare widely known as Mandate, was asked to provide N50m as bail and not travel beyond Osun State.

