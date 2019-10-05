World Teachers Day: Delta Teachers Urge Okowa To Pay Salary Arrears

Delta teachers

Primary school teachers in Delta State have called on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to pay up the ‘Teachers Salary Scale’ arrears they are being owed.

Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers in the state, Titus Okotie, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues on Saturday in Asaba, the capital, in commemoration of the 2019 World Teachers Day, said that the welfare of teachers in Delta was worrisome.

According to him, some of the challenges being faced by teachers in the state include the non-payment of two months consolidated salary arrears to primary school teachers, delay in payment of promotion arrears to over 40 per cent secondary school teachers, acute shortage of teachers in the state primary and secondary schools, inadequate provision of instructional and learning materials in schools.

Okotie said, “Deplorable state of school buildings particularly in rural areas, delay in the appointment of qualified secondary school principals are among numerous challenges teachers are facing in Delta.”

The teachers however, commended the state government for the recruitment of one thousand teachers and donation of a car to the NUT in the state.