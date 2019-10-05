World Teachers Day: Science, English Teachers Get New Retirement Age In Adamawa

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri had on assumption of office approved additional five years for the retirement age of science and English teachers in public primary and post-primary schools.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 05, 2019

Teach for Nigeria

 

The Adamawa State Government has set the new retirement age for teachers handling science and English subjects in public schools at 65.

Chairman of Nigerian Union of Teachers in the state, Rodney Nathan, made the announcement on Saturday in Yola, the capital, in commemoration of the 2019 World Teachers Day.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri had on assumption of office approved additional five years for the retirement age of science and English teachers in public primary and post-primary schools.

The governor said the gesture was aimed at encouraging young people to embrace teaching as a profession.

Deputy Governor of the state, Crowther Seth, who stood in for Governor Fintiri at the ceremony on Saturday, disclosed that the administration was committed to offering free education in Adamawa.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Inside The Polytechnic Where Academic Corruption Thrives (Part 2)
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Education Nigerian Woman Wins Top Engineering Award In Scotland
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Opinion ASUU And The New Unionism: Redeeming Imperative By Shina Afolayan
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Education Oyo Security Outfit "Detains" Student Leader
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Education Edo NLC Makes U-Turn On Planned Industrial Action
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Education Ondo State High School Students Arrested For Cult Activities
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Human Rights Falana Kicks As Court Grants Sowore, Mandate Stringent Bail Conditions
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Inside The Polytechnic Where Academic Corruption Thrives (Part 2)
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Niger: Angry Mob Kills VIO Official For Chasing Three Commercial Motorcycle Riders To Their Death
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Internet Facebook Deletes Accounts From Nigeria, UAE, Others
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Grants Sowore, Bakare Bail
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Denies Journalist, Agba Jalingo, Bail
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Sowore's Stringent Bail Condition, Travesty of Justice -Group
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Legal There’ll Be Anarchy Unless DSS Obeys Court Orders, Group Warns
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption Corruption: How Nigerian Attorney General Abubakar Malami, Top Officials, Helped Fugitive Maina To Evade Arrest, Trial For 6 Years
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Nigerian Army General, Tarelah Boroh, Another In Court For N974 Million Fraud
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Group Petitions EFCC, Seeks Probe Of Osinbajo Over N90bn Allegedly Released To Him By FIRS
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Justice Ojukwu To Deliver Judgment On Sowore's Case Any Moment From Now
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad