World Teachers Day: Science, English Teachers Get New Retirement Age In Adamawa

The Adamawa State Government has set the new retirement age for teachers handling science and English subjects in public schools at 65.

Chairman of Nigerian Union of Teachers in the state, Rodney Nathan, made the announcement on Saturday in Yola, the capital, in commemoration of the 2019 World Teachers Day.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri had on assumption of office approved additional five years for the retirement age of science and English teachers in public primary and post-primary schools.

The governor said the gesture was aimed at encouraging young people to embrace teaching as a profession.

Deputy Governor of the state, Crowther Seth, who stood in for Governor Fintiri at the ceremony on Saturday, disclosed that the administration was committed to offering free education in Adamawa.