Federal High Court Relaxes Jones Abiri Bail Condition

In the varied bail terms, Ojukwu ordered one Mr Frederick Lokpobri, a level 14 officer of the Federal Ministry of Power, who elected to stand as surety for Abiri, to swear to an affidavit.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 07, 2019

Jones Abiri

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday softened the bail condition for a Bayelsa State-based journalist, Mr Jones Abiri, who was on June 24 arraigned on three counts of terrorism, economic sabotage and fraud.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu had earlier granted him N100m bail with one surety in like sum, wherein she ordered that the surety must own a landed property in Abuja metropolis.

Abiri was unable to meet the requirements to regain his freedom, forcing his counsel, Mr Samuel Ogala, to apply before the court to vary the bail terms, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

The judge on Monday gave Abiri new bail conditions.

In the varied bail terms, Ojukwu ordered one Mr Frederick Lokpobri, a level 14 officer of the Federal Ministry of Power, who elected to stand as surety for Abiri, to swear to an affidavit.

The judge ordered Lokpobri to swear to an affidavit of means commensurate with the bail sum earlier granted.

He was also asked to in furtherance, deposit originals of the title documents of his landed property situated at the Nassarawa axis before the court registrar.

Ogala in a motion dated September 2 and filed on September 3, informed the court that his client was unable to meet the previous bail conditions because Abiri knew no one with a landed property within Abuja metropolis.

The Federal prosecutor, Mr Bagudu Sani, opposed the bail application in a counter-affidavit, urging the court to discountenance it.

Counsel to Abiri argued that the prosecution failed to adduce cogent reasons the application for variation should not be granted.

Ojukwu granted the bail application and adjourned the matter until October 17 for trial.

Addressing journalists after the court proceedings, Ogala said he hoped Abiri would be released after perfecting the new bail conditions.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

ACTIVISM Ezekwesili Condemns Nigerian Government’s Move To Build Fence Around Unity Fountain Abuja
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Sowore, Agba Jalingo: Human Rights Writers Association Condemns Nigerian Government
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Take It Back Movement Launches GoFundMe Account For Sowore
0 Comments
16 Minutes Ago
Exclusive How Whistleblower Was Dismissed For Exposing Corruption In Federal Mortgage Bank
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Human Rights Falana Kicks As Court Grants Sowore, Mandate Stringent Bail Conditions
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Free Speech Falana To Judge: Order Sowore's Release, I'll Produce Him If You Need Him
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Boko Haram Ex-UK Prime Minister, Cameron, Reveals Why Jonathan Prevented Them From Rescuing Chibok Girls
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics I Will Do All Within My Power To Help Buhari Succeed, Says Ex-Minister
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Real Reason Kwara Assembly Seized Saraki’s Properties
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Ondo Governor Sacks Aide For Calling Deputy Governor's Wife 'Acting First Lady'
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Celebrity Mercy Becomes First Female To Win BBNaija
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Legal Court To Hear Suit On Buhari’s RefusalTo Hand Over Power To Osinbajo During Foreign Visit On Monday
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Burn Emir’s Palace In Yobe
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Seizes Convicted NIMASA Acting DG's N35m, Hotel
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics You Can't Distract Me With Your Insults, Governor Fintiri Tells Senator Abbo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Jobs Fayemi: There's Difference Between Minimum Wage Increase, General Wage Review
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
International Nobody Should Be Billionaire, Zuckerberg Agrees With Sanders
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME $11m Cyber Fraud: Lagos Court Orders Invictus Obi’s N280m Forfeited
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad