Number Of Poor Nigerians More Than Combined Population Of Gambia and Cape Verde –Oxfam

Oxfam International has said that no fewer than 94,470,535 million people in Nigeria live below extreme poverty, according to the latest World Poverty Clock.

Country Director of the organisation in Nigeria, Mr Constant Tchona, said this on Monday in Abuja at an event.

He said, “The number of people that live below extreme poverty level as of April was 91,501,377, making Nigeria the world capital of poverty.

“As if that was not bad enough, at the moment, six months later, the number has jumped up to 94,470,535 people.

“What this means is that we have added 2,969,158 people more into extreme poverty.

“By comparison, this number is more than the population of Gambia and Cape Verde combined.

“At the current rate, Nigeria is not only off-track to meet the Sustainable Development Goals but many now believe that up to 25 per cent of the world’s extreme poor will live in Nigeria by 2030.

“Nigeria’s total population is 200,963,599 people according to the Worldometer and is to become the world’s third-largest country by 2050.”