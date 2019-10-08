Adamawa Records 54 Rape Cases In Three Months

Fifty-four rape cases have been recorded in Adamawa State in three months, according to the Coordinator of Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption in the state, Hapsatu Abdullahi.

Making the disclosure in Yola, the capital, on Tuesday during a stakeholders’ engagement on sexual violence, Abdullahi said, “This figure is frightening and unacceptable because you're talking about 18 cases per month, averagely.

“On Monday, an eight-year-old boy was molested through the anus by a male adult who blamed his action on his past experience with his high school teacher.

“This is unacceptable and must stop.”

Speaking further, Abdullahi said that the statistics was mined from the Sexual Referral Center at the Specialist Hospital in Yola.

She however, disclosed that the Adamawa State Government has introduced a legal framework to check rape escalation, adding that “attempted rape now carries a punishment of 10 years imprisonment while actual rape attracts a punishment of 21 years in prison.”





