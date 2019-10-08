FBI Investigation: Court Jails Ighodalo Five Years For $1 Million Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has secured the conviction and sentencing of a Nigerian, Augustine Ighodalo, to five years' imprisonment for criminal offence bordering on retention of proceeds to the tune of $1,049,251.84 before Justice Sherifat Solebo of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos.



The convict was arraigned on September 26, 2019, on a three-count charge bordering on “transfer of criminal proceeds to a nominee”, following intelligence received by the commission from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, a statement by Wilson Uwajren, EFCC's spokesman, said on Monday in a statement.

