Nigerian Army Chief Buratai Supports Zamfara-Bandits Peace Negotiations

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has reiterated the Nigerian Army's resolve to support the ongoing peace process between the Zamfara government and bandits.



In a statement by the army, Buratai expressed confidence that the state government's negotiations with the violent bandits would result in peace and stability in Zamfara.



According to the statement, Buratai made the remarks when he paid a courtesy visit to the state's governor, Bello Matawalle.



The army chief also used the opportunity to call on bandits to hand over their weapons, otherwise they would face "aggressive and offensive operations" of Nigerian troops.



Buratai between Sunday and Monday was in Zamfara on operational visit to the troops in 1 Brigade Area of Responsibility where he interacted with the troops fighting bandits, cattle rustlers, kidnappers, and armed robbers.