Nigerian Army Chief Buratai Supports Zamfara-Bandits Peace Negotiations

The army chief also used the opportunity to call on bandits to hand over their weapons, otherwise they would face "aggressive and offensive operations" of Nigerian troops.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 08, 2019

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has reiterated the Nigerian Army's resolve to support the ongoing peace process between the Zamfara government and bandits.

In a statement by the army, Buratai expressed confidence that the state government's negotiations with the violent bandits would result in peace and stability in Zamfara.

According to the statement, Buratai made the remarks when he paid a courtesy visit to the state's governor, Bello Matawalle.

The army chief also used the opportunity to call on bandits to hand over their weapons, otherwise they would face "aggressive and offensive operations" of Nigerian troops.

Buratai between Sunday and Monday was in Zamfara on operational visit to the troops in 1 Brigade Area of Responsibility where he interacted with the troops fighting bandits, cattle rustlers, kidnappers, and armed robbers.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Hannatu Musawa Generation Game By Hannatu Musawa
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Opinion Okonjo-Iweala, Jonathan, And The Army By Ola’ Idowu
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Military Foreign Troops Only Giving Nigerian Soldiers ‘Coordinates’ Against Boko Haram
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Military Fresh Fighting, New Blame Game in South Sudan
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Military Islamists, Nigerian Army Suffer Heavy Casualties In Battles In Maiduguri And Monguno
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
#NigeriaDecides Why Jonathan Cannot Fire Jega
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Boko Haram Ex-UK Prime Minister, Cameron, Reveals Why Jonathan Prevented Them From Rescuing Chibok Girls
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Ondo Governor Sacks Aide For Calling Deputy Governor's Wife 'Acting First Lady'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME UNILAG, Foursquare Suspend Lecturer Filmed Demanding Sex From Student
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption Real Reason Kwara Assembly Seized Saraki’s Properties
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Ezekwesili Condemns Nigerian Government’s Move To Build Fence Around Unity Fountain Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Take It Back Movement Launches GoFundMe Account For Sowore
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics I Will Do All Within My Power To Help Buhari Succeed, Says Ex-Minister
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Ex-President, Obasanjo, Reveals Why He Built Church, Mosque Inside His Library Premises
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME $11m Cyber Fraud: Lagos Court Orders Invictus Obi’s N280m Forfeited
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria’s Population, A Liability, Says Emir Of Kano, Sanusi
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
We can deliver you from your landlord. Come to T Pumpy Estate Abuja today for your deliverance.
SPONSORED CONTENT SPONSORED POST: Abuja Airport Road Estate Land Now Goes For N1.7m As Nurse Wins Honda CrossTour in T Pumpy Connect or Buy And Win Promo
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME #SexForGrades: Revisit Sexual Harassment Bill, Saraki Urges Buhari, Senate
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad