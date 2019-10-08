Nigerian Nwachukwu Brothers Bag Six Years for Cybercrimes Against American Citizens

The defendants being first-time offenders should be given a second chance, especially as they had already forfeited all proceeds of the crime traced to them, including an iPhone X to the federal government

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 08, 2019

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arraigned two brothers, Solomon and Godspower Nwachukwu before Justice I. U. Bello of the High Court of Federal Capital Territory, sitting in Bwari, Abuja, on separate one-count amended charge, bordering on cybercrime and obtaining money under false pretence.

The brothers were arraigned on Monday.

Prosecution counsel, Maryam Aminu Ahmed, had prayed the court to amend the charge, dated September 27, 2019.

The charge against Godspower said: “That you, Gospower Nwachukwu sometime in April 2016 at Abuja within the jurisdiction of this honourable court fraudulently induced one Matthew Scott, a citizen of the United States of America to deliver $1,900 to you through bitcoin online payment and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 320 (a) of the Penal Code, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 1990 (Abuja) and punishable under Section 322 of the same law.”

The charge against Solomon stated: “That you, Engr. Nwachukwu Solomon sometime in April 2016 at Abuja within the jurisdiction of this honorable court, fraudulently induced one Janet Allen, a citizen of the United States of America to deliver N230,000 to you via www.linkedin.comand thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 320 (a) of the Penal Code, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 1990 (Abuja) and punishable under Section 322 of the same law.”

The defendants pleaded guilty to the amended charges when read to them.

The defence counsel, Abaji Abel did not object to the amended charges but urged the judge to temper justice with mercy as his clients were both remorseful.

He pleaded that the defendants being first-time offenders should be given a second chance, especially as they had already forfeited all proceeds of the crime traced to them, including an iPhone X to the federal government, following a plea bargain agreement.

Justice Bello sentenced the brothers to three years' imprisonment each with an option of N1,500,000 fine to be paid to the EFCC for onward return to their victims through the US Embassy, as restitution.

“The defendants shall also depose to an affidavit of undertaking to be of good behaviour,” the judge added.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME UNILAG, Foursquare Suspend Lecturer Filmed Demanding Sex From Student
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME $11m Cyber Fraud: Lagos Court Orders Invictus Obi’s N280m Forfeited
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME #SexForGrades: Revisit Sexual Harassment Bill, Saraki Urges Buhari, Senate
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME Sex For Marks: BBC Releases Faces Of Lecturers Sexually Harassing Students In UNILAG, Legon
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME UNILAG Shuts Room Lecturers Used To Give Marks For Sex
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME I didn’t Touch Her, She Wasn't My Student -Says Ghana Lecturer As He Threatens To Sue BBC
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Boko Haram Ex-UK Prime Minister, Cameron, Reveals Why Jonathan Prevented Them From Rescuing Chibok Girls
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Ondo Governor Sacks Aide For Calling Deputy Governor's Wife 'Acting First Lady'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME UNILAG, Foursquare Suspend Lecturer Filmed Demanding Sex From Student
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption Real Reason Kwara Assembly Seized Saraki’s Properties
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Ezekwesili Condemns Nigerian Government’s Move To Build Fence Around Unity Fountain Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Take It Back Movement Launches GoFundMe Account For Sowore
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics I Will Do All Within My Power To Help Buhari Succeed, Says Ex-Minister
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Ex-President, Obasanjo, Reveals Why He Built Church, Mosque Inside His Library Premises
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME $11m Cyber Fraud: Lagos Court Orders Invictus Obi’s N280m Forfeited
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria’s Population, A Liability, Says Emir Of Kano, Sanusi
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
We can deliver you from your landlord. Come to T Pumpy Estate Abuja today for your deliverance.
SPONSORED CONTENT SPONSORED POST: Abuja Airport Road Estate Land Now Goes For N1.7m As Nurse Wins Honda CrossTour in T Pumpy Connect or Buy And Win Promo
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME #SexForGrades: Revisit Sexual Harassment Bill, Saraki Urges Buhari, Senate
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad