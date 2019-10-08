Police Confirm Abduction Of Nine Persons In Abuja, Launch Manhunt For Perpetrators

Armed gunmen in military camouflage had on Monday night seized nine people including a 10-year-old boy in the community.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 08, 2019

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu

 

The Police Command of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, on Tuesday confirmed the kidnap of nine people in Pegi, Kuje Area Council, by some gunmen.

In a statement, spokesperson for the police in Abuja, Anjuguri Manzah, said that they had launched a manhunt for the kidnappers in a view to rescuing the victims.

Armed gunmen in military camouflage had on Monday night seized nine people including a 10-year-old boy in the community.

Manzah said, “The Police Command of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, wishes to inform the public that it is making concerted effort to rescue the persons kidnapped around Pegi community on Monday at about 2100hrs.

“Though details of the incident is still sketchy, the command is urging members of the public to be calm while the police intensify effort to rescue and reunite victims with members of their families.

“Meanwhile, we call on the public to be security conscious and provide information to the police and other relevant security agencies on any suspicious movement they notice around them.”


 

