95 Fake Graduates Caught By NYSC

The National Youth Service Corps has decried the presentation of fake academic credentials and attempt to smuggle names of unqualified persons into the mobilisation list.

This was made known by the NYSC Director-General, Brig. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, during the 2019 Batch ‘C’ Pre-mobilisation workshop in Minna, Niger State, on Wednesday.

It was learnt that the last batch of corps members had 95 fake graduates, according to PM News.

These include 60 from Nigerian universities and 35 from West African universities, who participated in the scheme before they were caught.

Ibrahim said, “It had been discovered that names of unqualified persons are included in the Senate/Academic Board approved list uploaded on the NYSC registration portal by some corps producing institutions.

“This is very worrisome as it amounts to betrayal of trust or gross negligence which will not be tolerated.”

He said that the NYSC act prescribes a four-year jail term for presentation of fake credentials for mobilisation.

He added that, “Very soon, we will mobilise prospective corps members. I want to appeal to persons with intention to present fake certificates not to show up.”