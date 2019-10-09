95 Fake Graduates Caught By NYSC

These include 60 from Nigerian universities and 35 from West African universities, who participated in the scheme before they were caught.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 09, 2019

 

The National Youth Service Corps has decried the presentation of fake academic credentials and attempt to smuggle names of unqualified persons into the mobilisation list.

This was made known by the NYSC Director-General, Brig. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, during the 2019 Batch ‘C’ Pre-mobilisation workshop in Minna, Niger State, on Wednesday.

It was learnt that the last batch of corps members had 95 fake graduates, according to  PM News.

These include 60 from Nigerian universities and 35 from West African universities, who participated in the scheme before they were caught.

Ibrahim said, “It had been discovered that names of unqualified persons are included in the Senate/Academic Board approved list uploaded on the NYSC registration portal by some corps producing institutions.

“This is very worrisome as it amounts to betrayal of trust or gross negligence which will not be tolerated.”

He said that the NYSC act prescribes a four-year jail term for presentation of fake credentials for mobilisation.

He added that, “Very soon, we will mobilise prospective corps members. I want to appeal to persons with intention to present fake certificates not to show up.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME I didn’t Touch Her, She Wasn't My Student -Says Ghana Lecturer As He Threatens To Sue BBC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Sex-for-grades: I Was Also A Victim Of Sexual Harassment, Says Ekiti First Lady
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Sex-for-marks Video: We Won't Protect Randy Lecturers Exploiting Students, Says Ghana University
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Education Ondo University Final-Year Student Swept Away By Flood
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Rufus Giwa Polytechnic Sacks ASUP Chairman, Secretary Over Car Purchase Scandal
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Sex-for-grades: I Have Seen "Floating Threats" Since Undercover Investigation, Says BBC Journalist, Kiki Mordi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

ACTIVISM Take It Back Movement Launches GoFundMe Account For Sowore
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Storm Abuja, Kidnap 8 People In Kuje
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Police Confirm Abduction Of Nine Persons In Abuja, Launch Manhunt For Perpetrators
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME I didn’t Touch Her, She Wasn't My Student -Says Ghana Lecturer As He Threatens To Sue BBC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME FBI Investigation: Court Jails Ighodalo Five Years For $1 Million Fraud
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Economy Buhari Meets Economic Advisory Council Members
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Kidnappers Killed 30 People In Rivers, Kidnap Kingpin Bobby-Devil Eliminated -Nigerian Police
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Bayelsa Assembly Reverses Impeachment Of Former Speaker Tonye Isenah
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Sex-for-grades: I Was Also A Victim Of Sexual Harassment, Says Ekiti First Lady
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Sports Nigerian Driver Steals Boss N100,000, 'Invest' In BetNaija, Lands In Court
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion “Mama, There Are No Armed Robbers Here” By ‘Tope Oriola
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Economy Nigeria’s Economy Rigged In Favour Of Connected Investors, Allege Peterside
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad