Bayelsa Assembly Reverses Impeachment Of Former Speaker Tonye Isenah

The Bayelsa State House of Assembly has reversed the impeachment of its former Speaker, Tonye Isenah.



The house, however, accepted a resignation letter from the ousted speaker, who was removed in controversial circumstances on September 30, following an internal crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the November 6 governorship poll.



Voice of Nigeria reports that the ”new understanding was reached after Governor Seriake Dickson intervened and resolved the crisis".



Isenah was said to have officially tendered a resignation letter, backdated September 30, 2019, the day he was impeached following his refusal to honour a gentleman’s agreement he reached with his party leaders to relinquish his position.



In the letter addressed to the Speaker, Monday Obolo, Isenah expressed his appreciation to the state government, his fellow lawmakers and the public for the support they accorded him while in office saying ”the resignation became necessary for peace to reign.”



Drawing from Order 1 subsection 2 of the House Standing Orders, empowering the House to regulate its procedures through motions, the Deputy Majority Leader, Mr. Bernard Kenebai moved the motion for the acceptance and adoption of the letter as a working document of the House.



The motion was seconded by the member representing Ogbia Constituency 1, Mr. Mitema Obordor.



Speaking shortly after the adoption of the letter, Obolo, thanked his colleagues, especially Isenah for their understanding, saying ”it demonstrated the superiority of the state’s interest.”



He said, “We have once again demonstrated that we can subordinate our personal interest to the interest of the State and that we stand united as a House in spite of minor understandable differences.”



Explaining further after plenary, he said the adoption and acceptance of the resignation letter replaced the impeachment proceeding against the former speaker.



Writing on the development, Isenah said, “Appreciation to all those who stood by me through this period.



“Special thanks to my worthy constituents, friends, and well-wishers for the show of love and support. When I gather my memoirs and document my story, a whole lot will be revealed. Life itself is a struggle.”