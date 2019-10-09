FUOYE Killing: Father Of Student Killed By Police Seeks Justice From House Of Representatives

Father of the student (Federal University, Oye-Ekiti) shot and killed during a protest, Dada Adedayo Emmanuel, says he wants justice for his late son.



He, therefore, urged the House of Representatives to investigate them killing of the young man, Dada Oluwaseyi Kehinde, who was shot by a cop during the protest held by students of FUOYE over erratic power supply in Oye-Ekiti community on September 10.



In a letter dated September 23, 2019, signed by Dada Olawale on behalf of the father of the deceased and addressed to Femi Gbajabiamila, said the killing was unjust and should be investigated.



“The House should help compel the police authority to investigate the actions of its personnel on the fateful date in line with standard operational practice and globally acceptable standard on the rules guiding the use of fire-arms as regard protective security and other functions of police personnel.



“They should also prosecute all parties found culpable and ensure the payment of compensation to the families of the dead and surviving victims of the incident,” the letter said.



Twenty-three-year-old Dada was hit by a bullet fired by a policeman trying to shield the First Lady of Ekiti State, Bisi Fayemi, from a possible attack by the protesting students.