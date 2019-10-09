ICPC Vs Pinnacle Communications: Firm Seeks N1 Billion Compensation Against Anti-Corruption Agency

Pinnacle Communications in the suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/779/18 has asked the court to order ICPC to pay it N1 billion for unlawfully withholding its money domiciled in Zenith Bank without a valid court order.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 09, 2019

 

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja adjourned a suit filed by Pinnacle Communications Limited (PCL) against the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) until November 6 for hearing.

The matter was originally slated for hearing on Tuesday, but it could not hold due to the absence of Justice Taiwo Taiwo, who was away on another official assignment.

SaharaReporters, New York

