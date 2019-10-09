Nigeria Suffering From Maladministration, Says Chartered Institute Of Administration

Nigeria's Chartered Institute of Administration says maladministration and lack of strong institutions created by the strongmen need urgent intervention to achieve Nigeria’s Vision 20:2020.



The institute said there was a need for key stakeholders in the country to come together and chart a way forward to deliver the nation from its many challenges.



President of the institute, Samson Olapade, who stated this on Wednesday at the third administrators’ national conference themed, 'Strategic Administration of Organisations: Times and Challenges', said the conference would provide an avenue for all administrators in the country to discuss the issues of the nation and come up with solutions to achieve growth and development.