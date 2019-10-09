Nigerian Selected For Global Sports Mentoring Program In United States

Dr Nariwoh is one of the 16 participants from around the world, who have been chosen for the US Department of State’s Global Sports Mentoring Program based on their exemplary leadership skills, experience and impact in the sports sector.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 09, 2019

 

A sports administrator at the Lagos State Sports Commission, Dr Oluwaseun Nariwoh, has been selected to attend the United States Government’s flagship professional development exchange aimed at empowering women through sports.

Dr Nariwoh is one of the 16 participants from around the world, who have been chosen for the US Department of State’s Global Sports Mentoring Program based on their exemplary leadership skills, experience and impact in the sports sector. 

The Global Sports Mentoring Program is the product of a partnership between the Department of State, espnW, and the University of Tennessee’s Center for Sport, Peace and Society.

The event, which takes place from October 10 to November 19, 2019, will see leading American female executives in business, education, media, non-profit, and sports sectors work side-by-side with emerging sports leaders from around the globe, sharing valuable business and leadership skills.

The American mentors will assist the participants in the creation of strategic action plans that will be used to create specific sports opportunities for underserved women and girls when they return home.

Nariwoh’s participation in the program will include travel to Washington D.C, Los Angeles, and Indianapolis.

She will be mentored by the Director of Inclusion at the National Collegiate Athletic Association, Jean Merrill, and her deputy, Shay Wallach, in Indianapolis, Indiana.

All of the participants will engage with US Government officials and high-level figures in both the sports business as well as grassroots associations.

They will also take professional leadership courses and learn about American culture, the American sports structure, and the history of disability sports and women’s sports in the United States.

United States Consulate Public Affairs Officer, Russell Brooks, congratulated Dr Nariwoh on her acceptance into the prestigious program.

He said, “The US Department of State believes that sport is a vehicle to advance the status, liberty, and well-being of women, girls, and marginalised people throughout the world.

“The Global Sports Mentoring Program is based on the growing body of evidence that women and girls who play sports are increasingly likely to excel on both the playing field and in life.

“We are confident that Dr Nariwoh will further hone her skill-set and make a significant contribution towards gender equality in the sports community upon her return to Nigeria.”

Since 2012, alumni from 75 countries have participated in the program, forming an international network of sports administrators, athletes, coaches, educators, and advocates promoting equality and inclusion through sports. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Sports Nigerian Driver Steals Boss N100,000, 'Invest' In BetNaija, Lands In Court
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion Judicial Mysteries In England Or A Mad Man On Rampage
0 Comments
9 Years Ago
Opinion Cote d'Ivoire: Open Letter To President Goodluck Jonathan
0 Comments
8 Years Ago
Opinion Understanding And Tackling Poverty-Inflicted Diseases
0 Comments
8 Years Ago
Opinion Flight Nightmares In Nigeria
0 Comments
8 Years Ago
Sports Jonathan’s PIB Memo: '10 percent' Profit Share For Niger Delta 'Disappeared' Under New Petroleum Industry Bill
0 Comments
8 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

ACTIVISM Take It Back Movement Launches GoFundMe Account For Sowore
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Storm Abuja, Kidnap 8 People In Kuje
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Police Confirm Abduction Of Nine Persons In Abuja, Launch Manhunt For Perpetrators
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME I didn’t Touch Her, She Wasn't My Student -Says Ghana Lecturer As He Threatens To Sue BBC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME FBI Investigation: Court Jails Ighodalo Five Years For $1 Million Fraud
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Economy Nigeria’s Economy Rigged In Favour Of Connected Investors, Allege Peterside
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Kidnappers Killed 30 People In Rivers, Kidnap Kingpin Bobby-Devil Eliminated -Nigerian Police
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Agriculture Nigerian Farmers, 38, Drown In River On Way To Farms
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Nigerian Nwachukwu Brothers Bag Six Years for Cybercrimes Against American Citizens
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Jobs Ondo Lawmakers Query OSRVC Chairman For Asking Applicants To Pay For Job Application
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Sex-for-grades: I Was Also A Victim Of Sexual Harassment, Says Ekiti First Lady
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Bayelsa Assembly Reverses Impeachment Of Former Speaker Tonye Isenah
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad