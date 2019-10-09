Police Arrest Two Leaders Of Notorious Kidnap Gangs In Bayelsa

The police in Bayelsa State has arrested leaders of two notorious kidnapping gangs, Nelson Waripamo popularly known as Mandela, and Jackson Dakolo.

Mandela, 34, and Dakolo, 35, both from Gbarantoru community in Yenagoa Local Government Area of the state, were identified as leaders of the kidnap gangs responsible for various armed robberies and high profile abductions in the Bayelsa.

It was gathered that some members of their gangs include wanted boys from Azuzuama, Kokorose communities of Southern Ijaw and Okubie in Rivers State respectively.

The gang was said to have split after a misunderstanding over sharing formula adopted for monies made during operations.

Mandela’s gang was said to be responsible for the May 26, 2019 abduction of Mrs Orela Oyibo, wife of a lecturer at the Niger Delta University.

Dakolo, who is a known social figure in Yenagoa, was arrested while trying to secure the release of his cousin arrested for armed robbery.

A policeman identified him as being responsible for the abduction of a retired oil worker, Engr Duncan Eke, in Igbedi community of Southern Ijaw area of Bayelsa.

SaharaReporters gathered that the Dakolo and gang members shot Eke in the leg for the reluctance of the family to pay the N70m demanded as ransom money.

After 21 days in the kidnappers den and series of his nude pictures taken to blackmail the family, a sum of N20m was paid to Dakolo’s gang.

Spokesperson for the police in Bayelsa, Asimin Butswat, confirmed the development and said more details will be made available later.