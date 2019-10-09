Police Arrest Two Leaders Of Notorious Kidnap Gangs In Bayelsa

Mandela, 34, and Dakolo, 35, both from Gbarantoru community in Yenagoa Local Government Area of the state, were identified as leaders of the kidnap gangs responsible for various armed robberies and high profile abductions in the Bayelsa.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 09, 2019

 

The police in Bayelsa State has arrested leaders of two notorious kidnapping gangs, Nelson Waripamo popularly known as Mandela, and Jackson Dakolo.

Mandela, 34, and Dakolo, 35, both from Gbarantoru community in Yenagoa Local Government Area of the state, were identified as leaders of the kidnap gangs responsible for various armed robberies and high profile abductions in the Bayelsa.

It was gathered that some members of their gangs include wanted boys from Azuzuama, Kokorose communities of Southern Ijaw and Okubie in Rivers State respectively.

The gang was said to have split after a misunderstanding over sharing formula adopted for monies made during operations.

Mandela’s gang was said to be responsible for the May 26, 2019 abduction of Mrs Orela Oyibo, wife of a lecturer at the Niger Delta University.

Dakolo, who is a known social figure in Yenagoa, was arrested while trying to secure the release of his cousin arrested for armed robbery.

A policeman identified him as being responsible for the abduction of a retired oil worker, Engr Duncan Eke, in Igbedi community of Southern Ijaw area of Bayelsa.

SaharaReporters gathered that the Dakolo and gang members shot Eke in the leg for the reluctance of the family to pay the N70m demanded as ransom money.

After 21 days in the kidnappers den and series of his nude pictures taken to blackmail the family, a sum of N20m was paid to Dakolo’s gang.

Spokesperson for the police in Bayelsa, Asimin Butswat, confirmed the development and said more details will be made available later.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Storm Abuja, Kidnap 8 People In Kuje
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Police Confirm Abduction Of Nine Persons In Abuja, Launch Manhunt For Perpetrators
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME I didn’t Touch Her, She Wasn't My Student -Says Ghana Lecturer As He Threatens To Sue BBC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME FBI Investigation: Court Jails Ighodalo Five Years For $1 Million Fraud
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Kidnappers Killed 30 People In Rivers, Kidnap Kingpin Bobby-Devil Eliminated -Nigerian Police
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Sex-for-grades: I Was Also A Victim Of Sexual Harassment, Says Ekiti First Lady
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

ACTIVISM Take It Back Movement Launches GoFundMe Account For Sowore
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Storm Abuja, Kidnap 8 People In Kuje
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Police Confirm Abduction Of Nine Persons In Abuja, Launch Manhunt For Perpetrators
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME I didn’t Touch Her, She Wasn't My Student -Says Ghana Lecturer As He Threatens To Sue BBC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME FBI Investigation: Court Jails Ighodalo Five Years For $1 Million Fraud
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Economy Buhari Meets Economic Advisory Council Members
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Kidnappers Killed 30 People In Rivers, Kidnap Kingpin Bobby-Devil Eliminated -Nigerian Police
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Bayelsa Assembly Reverses Impeachment Of Former Speaker Tonye Isenah
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Sex-for-grades: I Was Also A Victim Of Sexual Harassment, Says Ekiti First Lady
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Sports Nigerian Driver Steals Boss N100,000, 'Invest' In BetNaija, Lands In Court
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion “Mama, There Are No Armed Robbers Here” By ‘Tope Oriola
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Economy Nigeria’s Economy Rigged In Favour Of Connected Investors, Allege Peterside
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad