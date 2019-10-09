Sex-for-marks Video: We Won't Protect Randy Lecturers Exploiting Students, Says Ghana University

The BBC released a year-long investigation into sexual harassment cases in two major universities in Nigeria.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 09, 2019

 

Ransford Gyampo and Paul Kwame Butakor, two lecturers from the University of Ghana, caught on camera soliciting sex from supposed students have been called before an anti-sexual harassment panel.

The BBC released a year-long investigation into sexual harassment cases in two major universities in Nigeria.

Stella Amoa, the Director of Public Affairs of the University of Ghana, in statement, said Gyampo and Butakor would face disciplinary panel.

She said: “We will like to state unequivocally that the university places great importance on issues of sexual harassment and misconduct, and condemn any of such acts

"While sexual harassment was fundamentally about exploiting power imbalance and voicelessness, it also had harmful impact on individuals, families and institutions.

“It is for this reason that the university has taken steps to encourage students and employees to report any form of sexual harassment and misconduct, and instituted measures to punish anyone found guilty of the offence.

“In all instances where the university has been provided with information and/or evidence of sexual harassment or misconduct, our Anti-Sexual Harassment Committee has investigated the matter, interviewed the parties involved, and after making a determination, we have applied the appropriate sanctions as outlined in the policy, including dismissals.

“We would like to state emphatically that the University of Ghana does not and will not shield any employee or student found to have engaged in sexual harassment or misconduct. No member of the university is considered above the law.”

The University of Lagos had suspended two of its lectures indicted in the sexual misconduct.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME I didn’t Touch Her, She Wasn't My Student -Says Ghana Lecturer As He Threatens To Sue BBC
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Sex-for-grades: I Was Also A Victim Of Sexual Harassment, Says Ekiti First Lady
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Sex-for-grades: I Have Seen "Floating Threats" Since Undercover Investigation, Says BBC Journalist, Kiki Mordi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME UNILAG, Foursquare Suspend Lecturer Filmed Demanding Sex From Student
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Rufus Giwa Polytechnic Sacks ASUP Chairman, Secretary Over Car Purchase Scandal
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Atiku's Son-in-law Re-arraigned For Money Laundering
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

ACTIVISM Take It Back Movement Launches GoFundMe Account For Sowore
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Police Confirm Abduction Of Nine Persons In Abuja, Launch Manhunt For Perpetrators
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Storm Abuja, Kidnap 8 People In Kuje
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME I didn’t Touch Her, She Wasn't My Student -Says Ghana Lecturer As He Threatens To Sue BBC
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME FBI Investigation: Court Jails Ighodalo Five Years For $1 Million Fraud
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Kidnappers Killed 30 People In Rivers, Kidnap Kingpin Bobby-Devil Eliminated -Nigerian Police
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Economy Nigeria’s Economy Rigged In Favour Of Connected Investors, Allege Peterside
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Agriculture Nigerian Farmers, 38, Drown In River On Way To Farms
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Nwachukwu Brothers Bag Six Years for Cybercrimes Against American Citizens
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Jobs Ondo Lawmakers Query OSRVC Chairman For Asking Applicants To Pay For Job Application
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Sex-for-grades: I Was Also A Victim Of Sexual Harassment, Says Ekiti First Lady
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Ondo Governor Sacks Aide For Calling Deputy Governor's Wife 'Acting First Lady'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad