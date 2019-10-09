Shell Resumes Export Of Bonny Light Crude

Oil giant, Shell, has resumed the export of Nigeria’s favoured Bonny Light petroleum variant.

The company announced it had lifted its force majeure on the sweet crude on Wednesday, according to Reuters.

Shell had stopped exporting Bonny Light following the breakdown of the Nembe creek trunk line, which is operated by indigenous oil company – Iteo.

The line carries between 100,000 to 150,000 barrels of Bonny Light per day to the Bonny Export Terminal in Rivers State.

It is one of two pipelines conveying the product for export, the other being the Trans Ramos pipeline.

The Nembe creek line has suffered several setbacks since 2018.