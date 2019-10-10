Army Arrest Top Boko Haram Commander, Nine Others

The Nigerian Army has arrested a top Boko Haram commanders specialised in driving vehicles mounted with anti-aircraft guns.

Bukar-China otherwise known as Abdullahi Bukar Modu, was arrest alongside nine other members of the group at Pulka in Borno State during a clearance operation by the army and Civilian Joint Task Force on Wednesday.

In a statement, the military said, “Gallant troops of the Nigerian Army working in conjunction with members of the Civilian Joint Task Force on clearance operation on October 9, 2019 arrested 10 members of Boko Haram in Pulka, Borno State.

“One of the arrested terrorists, Alhaji Bukar Modu alias Modu China, was declared wanted on Serial 89 of NA wanted list.

“Modu confessed that he had participated in various attacks carried out by the group including the sacking of Bama Town in Borno State four years ago.”