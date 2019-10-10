Army Arrest Top Boko Haram Commander, Nine Others

One of the arrested terrorists, Alhaji Bukar Modu alias Modu China, was declared wanted on Serial 89 of NA wanted list.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 10, 2019

The Nigerian Army has arrested a top Boko Haram commanders specialised in driving vehicles mounted with anti-aircraft guns.

Bukar-China otherwise known as Abdullahi Bukar Modu, was arrest alongside nine other members of the group at Pulka in Borno State during a clearance operation by the army and Civilian Joint Task Force on Wednesday.

In a statement, the military said, “Gallant troops of the Nigerian Army working in conjunction with members of the Civilian Joint Task Force on clearance operation on October 9, 2019 arrested 10 members of Boko Haram in Pulka, Borno State.

“One of the arrested terrorists, Alhaji Bukar Modu alias Modu China, was declared wanted on Serial 89 of NA wanted list.

“Modu confessed that he had participated in various attacks carried out by the group including the sacking of Bama Town in Borno State four years ago.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram Boko Haram: Buhari Slams Foreign Agencies Over Million-Dollar Aids To Displaced Persons
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Activists Protest Extra-judicial Killings By Military, Call For Smooth Conduct Of Elections In Bayelsa, Kogi
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Ex-UK Prime Minister, Cameron, Reveals Why Jonathan Prevented Them From Rescuing Chibok Girls
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Burn Emir’s Palace In Yobe
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Insurgency Three Nigerian Children Linked To ISIS Handed Over To Nigerian Government By Syria
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Christianity Bishop Kukah Speaks Out On Biafra And Zaria Massacre
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Nigerians In America Now Pay $200 Egunje For E-passport And Beg For Visa To Visit Naija By Churchill Okonkwo
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Ondo Lawyer Drags Buhari Regime To Court
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Environment Baby Battles For Life After Soldier’s Dog Tears Off Scalp In Abuja Barracks
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Fulani Herdsmen: Despite Being Northern State, Benue A Bad Brother, Neighbour To Us
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXPOSED: How Buhari Illegally Extended Service Of Nephew In Police Force By 3 Years
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Police Nine-year-old Lagos Pupil Narrates How Policeman Defiled Her Many Times
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International UK Court Convicts Nigerian Olutomi Baiyewu Of Robbery
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigeria Police: Why We're Negotiating With Kaduna Kidnappers Holding Schoolgirls Captive
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Energy NMA Chairman Urges Bobrisky, Other Transgender To Seek Psychological Help
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
International OPEC Increases Nigeria’s Oil Output
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Education Sex-for-mark scandal: Unilag Sets Up Panel To Probe Boniface Igbeneghu, Samuel Oladipo
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME EFCC Arrests Delta Chief for Internet Fraud
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad