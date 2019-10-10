EFCC Arrests Delta Chief for Internet Fraud

The EFFC said, “He hoodwinked his 'lover' victim with the impression that he was sending her a package but demanded for money under the pretext of paying medical bills, legal fee and diplomatic fees.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 10, 2019

Operatives of the Benin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have arrested a 34-year-old suspected Internet fraud kingpin, Akegor Omamuyorwi, in Ughelli, Delta State.

According to the EFCC, the arrest of the man, who is a chief in Agbaro community, was triggered by a petition from a bank following a complaint by a resident of Canada alleging that she had transferred the sum of $390,950.34 Canadian dollar to two different accounts.

“Already, he has made useful statements and will be arraigned in court soon.”

