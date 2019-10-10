EFCC Arrests Delta Chief for Internet Fraud

Operatives of the Benin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have arrested a 34-year-old suspected Internet fraud kingpin, Akegor Omamuyorwi, in Ughelli, Delta State.

According to the EFCC, the arrest of the man, who is a chief in Agbaro community, was triggered by a petition from a bank following a complaint by a resident of Canada alleging that she had transferred the sum of $390,950.34 Canadian dollar to two different accounts.

The EFFC said, “He hoodwinked his 'lover' victim with the impression that he was sending her a package but demanded for money under the pretext of paying medical bills, legal fee and diplomatic fees.

“Already, he has made useful statements and will be arraigned in court soon.”