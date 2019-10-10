EXCLUSIVE: Maina’s Son Handed Over To Police For Prosecution

Abdulrasheed Maina

Faisal, son of former Chairman of Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, has been handed over to the police for further investigation and prosecution.

Faisal was arrested together with his father on October 1, 2019 in a hotel in Abuja.

SaharaReporters had exclusively reported how Maina was arrested.

Maina, who was embroiled in a N2.1bn pension scam, was arrested through a joint effort by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and Department of State Services, sources told SaharaReporters.

During the arrest, Faisal attempted to shoot at the operatives of the DSS drafted to arrest him.

Faisal, who is a final year student at the Canadian University of Dubai where he is studying Telecoms Engineering, was, however, disarmed and arrested.

Maina and his son were subsequently handed over to the EFCC for further investigation.

SaharaReporters has learnt that Faisal has been handed over to the police where he would be investigated and tried for gunrunning and attempting to shoot at DSS operatives.

“Maina's son has been handed over to the police to be further investigated and prosecuted for gun-running,” sources disclosed to SaharaReporters.

His investigations would commence immediately and he is expected to be charged to court.

Maina was on the run for four years after he was declared wanted by the EFCC.

SaharaReporters had reported how top government officials led by Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, have been aiding Maina to evade arrest.

Sources told SaharaReporters that Maina has been in the country since June, 2019 but managed to evade arrest for many months until his eventual arrest.