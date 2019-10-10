Malami Triples Kachikwu’s $21bn Production Sharing Contract Claim

Central Bank of Nigeria governor, Godwin Emefiele, who had also spoken with the British news agency at the time, blamed the IOC’s for intentionally refusing to trigger an event for the review of the contract terms.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 10, 2019

Attorney-General of the federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has increased the value of monies owed by oil companies operating under the 1993 production sharing contract from the $21bn to N6.43trn pronouncement made by Ibe Kachikwu, former Minister of State for Petroleum, to $62bn – 18.97trn.

Malami made this computation in an interview with Reuters on Thursday.

He said, “Computing the amount that should be credited to the Nigerian Government if the law was effectively applied, that translates to around $62bn against the international oil companies.”

Central Bank of Nigeria governor, Godwin Emefiele, who had also spoken with the British news agency at the time, blamed the IOC’s for intentionally refusing to trigger an event for the review of the contract terms.

Reuters revealed that industry and government sources said Royal Dutch Shell, Chevron, Exxon Mobil and Eni were each asked to pay the government between $2.5bn and $5bn.

Shell said that the government’s claim is in court and it does not agree with the legal basis of the intent.

Corruption
Corruption: How Nigerian Attorney General Abubakar Malami, Top Officials, Helped Fugitive Maina To Evade Arrest, Trial For 6 Years
0 Comments
6 Days Ago

Section 16 of the Deep Offshore And Inland Basin Production Sharing Contracts Act, which was first signed in 1993 and amended in 1999, provides for the contract to be reviewed every 15 years and for oil companies, who operate the offshore fields to review the revenue sharing contracts to favour the Nigerian Government more once a barrel of oil sold for $20 and above.

The former condition was due in 2008 from the date of the first PSC’s in 1993, while the latter was due around 2003.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive EXPOSED: How Buhari Illegally Extended Service Of Nephew In Police Force By 3 Years
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Business Nigerian Government Dependent On Expensive Borrowing –IMF
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Cameroon Nigeria, Cameroon Planning Own Cocoa Price Cartel
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Economy Buhari Meets Economic Advisory Council Members
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Economy New Minimum Wage Implementation Begins Third Quarter- Federal Gov't
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Breaking News Thugs Disrupt Accreditation In Ogbia, Jonathan's LGA
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Nigerians In America Now Pay $200 Egunje For E-passport And Beg For Visa To Visit Naija By Churchill Okonkwo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXPOSED: How Buhari Illegally Extended Service Of Nephew In Police Force By 3 Years
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Ondo Lawyer Drags Buhari Regime To Court
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Environment Baby Battles For Life After Soldier’s Dog Tears Off Scalp In Abuja Barracks
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Fulani Herdsmen: Despite Being Northern State, Benue A Bad Brother, Neighbour To Us
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME EFCC Arrests Delta Chief for Internet Fraud
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Man In Court For Allegedly Defiling Four Daughters
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
International UK Court Convicts Nigerian Olutomi Baiyewu Of Robbery
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Energy NMA Chairman Urges Bobrisky, Other Transgender To Seek Psychological Help
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Army Arrest Top Boko Haram Commander, Nine Others
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Business Nigerian Government Dependent On Expensive Borrowing –IMF
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion BBC Documentary And Sexual Harassment: Matters Arising By Olabisi Deji-Folutile
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad