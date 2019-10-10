Osun State College Of Health Technology Students Paralyse Academic Activities Over Course Accreditation

The students in their demand, asked for, “The Immediate accreditation of Dental Therapy course, which was introduced by the college in 2015 as a four-year programme.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 10, 2019

Students of the Department of Environmental Health and Dental Therapy, Osun State College of Health Technology, Ilesha, shut down academic activities in the institution while protesting the non-accreditation of courses for the institution.

The students locked the school gate and stopped movement in and out to express their displeasure at the management for not seeking accreditation for three courses.

The students refused to heed the plea of the Provost, Dr F.M Olaoye, and Deputy Provost, T.O Ola, when they were appeal to.

The students in their demand, asked for, “The Immediate accreditation of Dental Therapy course, which was introduced by the college in 2015 as a four-year programme.

“Immediate accreditation of Environmental Health Technology, a course which was planned to be National Diploma and Higher National Diploma.

“Immediate accreditation and implementation of National Examination to Health Technicians Students.”

The students vowed to continue their protest until their demands were met by the institution’s management.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education Sex-for-mark scandal: Unilag Sets Up Panel To Probe Boniface Igbeneghu, Samuel Oladipo
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Education Ondo: ACE Strike Continues As Lecturers, Management Fail To Agree
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Education 95 Fake Graduates Caught By NYSC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education NIMC Urges Prospective Nigerian Undergraduates To Enrol For NIN
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Activists Protest Extra-judicial Killings By Military, Call For Smooth Conduct Of Elections In Bayelsa, Kogi
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME I didn’t Touch Her, She Wasn't My Student -Says Ghana Lecturer As He Threatens To Sue BBC
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Nigerians In America Now Pay $200 Egunje For E-passport And Beg For Visa To Visit Naija By Churchill Okonkwo
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Ondo Lawyer Drags Buhari Regime To Court
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Environment Baby Battles For Life After Soldier’s Dog Tears Off Scalp In Abuja Barracks
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Fulani Herdsmen: Despite Being Northern State, Benue A Bad Brother, Neighbour To Us
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXPOSED: How Buhari Illegally Extended Service Of Nephew In Police Force By 3 Years
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Police Nine-year-old Lagos Pupil Narrates How Policeman Defiled Her Many Times
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International UK Court Convicts Nigerian Olutomi Baiyewu Of Robbery
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigeria Police: Why We're Negotiating With Kaduna Kidnappers Holding Schoolgirls Captive
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Energy NMA Chairman Urges Bobrisky, Other Transgender To Seek Psychological Help
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
International OPEC Increases Nigeria’s Oil Output
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Education Sex-for-mark scandal: Unilag Sets Up Panel To Probe Boniface Igbeneghu, Samuel Oladipo
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME EFCC Arrests Delta Chief for Internet Fraud
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad