Osun State College Of Health Technology Students Paralyse Academic Activities Over Course Accreditation

Students of the Department of Environmental Health and Dental Therapy, Osun State College of Health Technology, Ilesha, shut down academic activities in the institution while protesting the non-accreditation of courses for the institution.

The students locked the school gate and stopped movement in and out to express their displeasure at the management for not seeking accreditation for three courses.

The students refused to heed the plea of the Provost, Dr F.M Olaoye, and Deputy Provost, T.O Ola, when they were appeal to.

The students in their demand, asked for, “The Immediate accreditation of Dental Therapy course, which was introduced by the college in 2015 as a four-year programme.

“Immediate accreditation of Environmental Health Technology, a course which was planned to be National Diploma and Higher National Diploma.

“Immediate accreditation and implementation of National Examination to Health Technicians Students.”

The students vowed to continue their protest until their demands were met by the institution’s management.