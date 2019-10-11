Bayelsa APC Suspends Chairman, Secretary, 10 Others Over Alleged Funds Diversion

Less than one month to the November 16 governorship elections in Bayelsa State, the All Progressives Congress in the state appears to have been hit by a new crisis.

A faction loyal to the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, and immediate-past Minister of State for Agriculture, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, suspended the Chairman of the APC in the state, Jonathan Amos, Secretary, Alabo Martins, and 10 others over alleged fraudulent diversion of party funds and anti-party activities.

According to a resolution made available to journalists, the suspended party chairman is accused of “refusal to account for millions of naira that accrued to the state chapter of the party as administrative charges on National and State Assembly aspirants”.

On the other hand, Alabo is accused of “flagrantly breaching the party's constitution by presiding over State Executive Committee meetings and inaugurating a purported Disciplinary, Contact and Reconciliation Committees contrary to Article 14(3) 7 of the APC constitution”.

The offences of other suspended officers range from allegations of impersonation and connivance to deliberately create divisions among party members.

Following the development, the Bayelsa State Executive Committee of the APC has appointed the Vice Chairman, Bayelsa Central, Fala Ebierein Etubo, as Acting Chairman in line with the party's constitution.