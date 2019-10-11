Bayelsa APC Suspends Chairman, Secretary, 10 Others Over Alleged Funds Diversion

The suspended party chairman is accused of “refusal to account for millions of naira that accrued to the state chapter of the party as administrative charges on National and State Assembly aspirants”.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 11, 2019

Less than one month to the November 16 governorship elections in Bayelsa State, the All Progressives Congress in the state appears to have been hit by a new crisis.

A faction loyal to the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, and immediate-past Minister of State for Agriculture, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, suspended the Chairman of the APC in the state, Jonathan Amos, Secretary, Alabo Martins, and 10 others over alleged fraudulent diversion of party funds and anti-party activities.

According to a resolution made available to journalists, the suspended party chairman is accused of “refusal to account for millions of naira that accrued to the state chapter of the party as administrative charges on National and State Assembly aspirants”.

On the other hand, Alabo is accused of “flagrantly breaching the party's constitution by presiding over State Executive Committee meetings and inaugurating a purported Disciplinary, Contact and Reconciliation Committees contrary to Article 14(3) 7 of the APC constitution”.

The offences of other suspended officers range from allegations of impersonation and connivance to deliberately create divisions among party members.

Following the development, the Bayelsa State Executive Committee of the APC has appointed the Vice Chairman, Bayelsa Central, Fala Ebierein Etubo, as Acting Chairman in line with the party's constitution.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Malami Triples Kachikwu’s $21bn Production Sharing Contract Claim
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics I Give God The Glory, Says Melaye After Losing At Appeal Court
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari, Jonathan Meet In Aso Rock
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption EXCLUSIVE: Maina’s Son Handed Over To Police For Prosecution
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption South Africa Corruption Network: US Sanctions Gupta Family Over Widespread Bribery, Ill-Gotten Wealth
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXPOSED: How Buhari Illegally Extended Service Of Nephew In Police Force By 3 Years
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Hannatu Musawa Spoken Word: President Buhari's Choice Of Sadiya Umar Farouq By Hannatu Musawa
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption Malami Triples Kachikwu’s $21bn Production Sharing Contract Claim
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics I Give God The Glory, Says Melaye After Losing At Appeal Court
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Sanusi Weeps, Narrates How Sick Child Died In Mother’s Arms Over $5
Poverty Video: Sanusi Weeps Over Child's Death For Mother’s Lack Of $5
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari, Jonathan Meet In Aso Rock
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption EXCLUSIVE: Maina’s Son Handed Over To Police For Prosecution
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Army Arrest Top Boko Haram Commander, Nine Others
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Opinion Nigerians In America Now Pay $200 Egunje For E-passport And Beg For Visa To Visit Naija By Churchill Okonkwo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Nigerian Brothers Beheaded Boy, To Sell Head For N200,000 -Prosecutor
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Man In Court For Allegedly Defiling Four Daughters
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Insurgents Battle Nigerian Troops After Federal Lawmakers' Visit To Borno
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME EFCC Arrests Delta Chief for Internet Fraud
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad